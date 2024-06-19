Most important rules Parking on pavements: where is it permitted and where not?

Stopping is a voluntary break in driving on the carriageway or hard shoulder that is not prompted by a traffic sign, traffic lights or the traffic situation. You may stop anywhere where this is not expressly prohibited. If you stop for longer than three minutes or leave your vehicle, this is considered parking. It is important to ensure that the stopping or parking bans are observed. So if you park your vehicle in a no-parking zone in order to rush to the bakery to get a bread roll, you may be penalised as a parking offender. You must also park in a space-saving manner and leave enough room to get in and out of the car and to manoeuvre.