Bonn Easter March 2024 Peace demonstration will march from Beuel to Bonn city center
Bonn · On Saturday, the "Easter March 2024" will make its way from Beuel to Bonn city center. Around 600 participants are expected to take part in the peace demonstration.
The "Bonn Easter March 2024" will begin at Mirecourtplatz in Beuel and make its way to Münsterplatz in Bonn city center on Saturday. The organizers are expecting around 600 participants for the peace demonstration.
The rally will begin at 1 p.m. at Mirecourtplatz on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel. The participants will then make their way down the following streets: Hans-Steger- Ufer, Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse, Hans-Böckler-Strasse, Combahnstrasse, Sankt-Augustiner-Strasse, Konrad-Adenauer-Platz, Kennedybrücke, Berliner Freiheit, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, Oxfordstrasse to Berliner Platz, Sterntorbrücke, Friedensplatz and Vivatsgasse to Münsterplatz.
The final rally will take place at Münsterplatz in Bonn city center. Bonn police say that there may be temporary traffic disruptions until the end of the rally at 4 p.m..
Original text: Jasmin Kaub, Translation: Carol Kloeppel