Bonn Easter March 2024 Peace demonstration will march from Beuel to Bonn city center

The rally will begin at 1 p.m. at Mirecourtplatz on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel. The participants will then make their way down the following streets: Hans-Steger- Ufer, Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse, Hans-Böckler-Strasse, Combahnstrasse, Sankt-Augustiner-Strasse, Konrad-Adenauer-Platz, Kennedybrücke, Berliner Freiheit, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, Oxfordstrasse to Berliner Platz, Sterntorbrücke, Friedensplatz and Vivatsgasse to Münsterplatz.