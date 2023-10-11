Work near Cologne Rail traffic around Bonn restricted from Friday

ICE trains to Berlin already start or end in Cologne, the stop at Bonn central station is cancelled. Trains scheduled to start in Koblenz will be diverted via the right bank of the Rhine, with the stops in Andernach, Remagen, Bonn Hauptbahnhof and Cologne Hauptbahnhof being cancelled. Alternatively, these trains will stop at Köln Messe/Deutz. Long-distance trains running between Cologne and Koblenz will all be diverted via the right bank of the Rhine, with stops at Cologne Central Station, Bonn Central Station, Remagen and Andernach being cancelled. Alternatively, the trains will stop at Köln Messe/Deutz, IC trains will also stop at Bonn-Beuel. The journey time will be about ten minutes longer.