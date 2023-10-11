Work near Cologne Rail traffic around Bonn restricted from Friday
Bonn · Deutsche Bahn is continuing its work on the electronic signal box "Linker Rhein". How this will affect commuters in Bonn and the surrounding region from this Friday.
Commuters from Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district will have to be prepared for longer journey times on the left bank of the Rhine from Friday onwards. Deutsche Bahn (DB) is continuing its work on the electronic signal box "Linker Rhein". From 9 p.m. on Friday, 13 October, until 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 November, 42 signalling systems will be installed, 200 kilometres of cable will be laid and the heating system on numerous points will be renewed. The work will be carried out all day on weekends and at night from Monday to Friday, according to a DB statement.
The work will lead to timetable changes in local transport and make it necessary to use substitute bus services, for example between Cologne Central Station and Brühl. The changes will affect the RE 5, RE 8, RB 26, RB 30 and RB 48 lines, as well as long-distance services.
ICE trains to Berlin already start or end in Cologne, the stop at Bonn central station is cancelled. Trains scheduled to start in Koblenz will be diverted via the right bank of the Rhine, with the stops in Andernach, Remagen, Bonn Hauptbahnhof and Cologne Hauptbahnhof being cancelled. Alternatively, these trains will stop at Köln Messe/Deutz. Long-distance trains running between Cologne and Koblenz will all be diverted via the right bank of the Rhine, with stops at Cologne Central Station, Bonn Central Station, Remagen and Andernach being cancelled. Alternatively, the trains will stop at Köln Messe/Deutz, IC trains will also stop at Bonn-Beuel. The journey time will be about ten minutes longer.