April 21 Sunday news in brief

"Not all of the animals used for animal experiments were killed after the end of the experiment, but were also passed on or, in the case of wild animals, released back into the wild after completion of the animal experiment and a final veterinary examination," the city says. But it is not possible to quantify how large this number is. The University of Bonn has set up an animal welfare unit. "The University of Bonn (awarded as a university of Excellence) is aware of its responsibility towards laboratory animals. It ensures the greatest possible protection for them and takes all ethical and animal welfare conditions into account," says the university.