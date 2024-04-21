April 21 Sunday news in brief
Bonn and the region · The city of Bonn reports that around 120,000 animals were used for testing and research purposes in the latest statistics released. Tram line 61 collided with a van, injuring two passengers. Microsoft will host an international conference in Bonn in May. An Astronomy on Tap event takes place this week. Our news in brief for this Sunday.
120,000 animals used in lab experiments in Bonn
Bonn. The city of Bonn has published the latest statistics on using animals for testing. Around 120,000 animals were kept at Bonn University Hospital (UKB) and five other institutions for testing and research purposes in 2022. It comes under criticism repeatedly by animal rights activists.
It is up to the Veterinary Bureau to assess and give permission for who can keep which animals for experimental research in Bonn. The inspections check that the maximum approved number of animals is not exceeded. According to a report recently presented by the administration to the Environment Committee, the six facilities mainly keep mice, rats, clawed frogs, zebrafish and other fish. But experiments are also carried out on pigs, guinea pigs, Mongolian gerbils, other rodents and reptiles. A total of around 119,900 animals were reportedly used for scientific experiments in 2022. Of these, 69,478 were killed.
"Not all of the animals used for animal experiments were killed after the end of the experiment, but were also passed on or, in the case of wild animals, released back into the wild after completion of the animal experiment and a final veterinary examination," the city says. But it is not possible to quantify how large this number is. The University of Bonn has set up an animal welfare unit. "The University of Bonn (awarded as a university of Excellence) is aware of its responsibility towards laboratory animals. It ensures the greatest possible protection for them and takes all ethical and animal welfare conditions into account," says the university.
In addition to the Bonn University Hospital, the University of Bonn, the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE), the Max Planck Institute for Neurobiology of Behavior (Caesar), the Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change (LIB) at Museum Koenig and the Research Center for Hunting Science and Game Damage Prevention of the State Environmental Agency Lanuv also carry out experiments on animals.
The city says "The employees of the animal welfare department regularly monitor the official inspections, are informed of the inspection results and comment on applications relating to how the animals are kept.” The general development is assessed as "very positive". The ethical principle of the "3Rs" is their guideline: Replace, Reduce and Refine. "The number of new applications for animal testing projects has remained constant over the last three years," says the city. But the city also adds that it does not have enough resources to carry out monitoring to the extent that they would like.
Orig. text: Nicolas Ottersbach
Two passengers on line 61 injured in collision with van
Bonn. On Friday evening at 6:10 p.m. on Hausdorffstrasse in Bonn, a line 61 tram traveling in the direction of Dottendorf collided with the rear door of a van. Six windows were broken on the tram and a door was damaged, according to Max Mühlens, deputy press spokesman for Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB), who was at the scene.
Two passengers suffered minor injuries from the flying glass splinters and were treated on site by first responders. One of the injured persons was taken to hospital.
The stretch between the Haus der Jugend and the Quirinusplatz stop had been closed to rail traffic. SWB wanted to set up a rail replacement service. The accident caused considerable traffic disruption for motorists. It was unclear on Friday evening as to how the accident happened.
After the accident, a local resident said that she and other residents of her building had previously approached the public order office several times about cars parked at an angle on the street. Not only did they obstruct trams, but also pedestrians and cyclists. But there had been no response to their complaints to date.
Orig. text: ga
Microsoft to host international conference in Bonn in May
The U.S. tech company Microsoft plans to host an international partner conference in Bonn in May. According to the Düsseldorf State Chancellery on Friday, the European edition of the international partner conference "Microsoft AI Partner Training Roadshow" will take place on May 22. The conference will take place at the World Conference Center (WCCB), as Microsoft writes on its homepage.
NRW is the only venue in Europe hosting one of these conferences. Other international installments of the event will take place in Japan (Tokyo), India (Hyderabad, Bengaluru) and the United States (Santa Clara, CA). This sends out an excellent signal, said NRW Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) on Friday during a visit to Microsoft in the city of Redmond in Washington State (near Seattle) in the U.S. "The fact that Microsoft has brought its international partner conference for the whole of Europe to Bonn in May is an excellent sign. North Rhine-Westphalia is on its way to becoming Europe's AI hotspot.”
A few weeks ago, Microsoft announced the construction of data centers in the region worth billions of euros. A total of 3.2 billion euros is involved, with a focus on the Rhineland region.
The visit to Microsoft is part of a multi-day trip to the U.S. by Wüst. The focus of his trip is on artificial intelligence, defense policy and the film industry.
Orig. text: ga/dpa
Astronomy on Tap
Endenich. Open to the pubic, and held in English and German, Astronomy on Tap will take place once again this coming week. It’s all about astronomy but in a relaxed and inviting form.
The organizers of Astronomy on Tap are back at it and welcome everyone to join them at their next event on Tuesday, April 23. Discussions are held in English and German in a fun and relaxed forum.
This month, Arunima Dutta will speak about “A Pulsar and its mysterious companion” in English. Her German counterpart, David Ohse will speak on “Warum sind wir Hier?” (“Why are we here?”) in German. Organizers say the talks will be followed by a live quiz with “super cool astro prizes”.
The event takes place at 7:00 pm at Fiddlers Pub in Endenich, Frongasse 9. For more information, you can write to AoTBonn@gmail.com.
Translations: ck