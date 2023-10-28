GA listing The best indoor play parks in Bonn and the region
Bonn · With fall here and a chilly winter ahead, indoor activity centers are great for families with children. These are the places you should know about in Bonn and the region.
Piratenland Bonn
The Piratenland children's park in Bonn offers 1,800 square meters of play space, and is fun for kids from 0 to 11 years old. It calls itself the largest indoor playground in Bonn and has a toddler area for children up to 3 years of age, an electric cart track, an adventure pirate ship and a variety of trampolines and bouncy castles. Parents can relax in the on-site eating area.
Opening hours: Tuesday through Friday 2 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday and holidays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; during school vacations in NRW Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission prices: Children under 2 years free; children 2 to 11 years: 8.50 euros; adults 4.50 euros; physically impaired persons accompanied by an adult have free admission.
Address: Otto-Hahn-Strasse 96, 53117, Bonn, Germany.
Tel: 0228 677675
Website: www.piratenlandbonn.de
Jackelino Kinderland and Jackelino Safari
With Jackelino Kinderland in Niederkassel and Jackelino Safari in Rodenkirchen, you'll find two indoor play parks on the way to Cologne, each with 4,000 square meters of play space. In addition to bouncy castles, trampolines, a soccer field and a climbing area, Jackelino Kinderland even has an outdoor area with a water playground for warm days. Here, too, you can get something to eat and drink in the on-site eating area.
Opening hours: Monday through Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; during vacation periods Monday through Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission fees: Children up to 1 year: free admission; children 1 to 2 years: 5 euros; children 2 to 18 years: 10.50 euros; adults: 5.50 euros; seniors 65 and older and wheelchair users: free; people who are physically impaired: 3.50 euros.
Address Jackelino Kinderland: Gladiolenweg 100, 53859, Niederkassel
Tel: 02208 4027
Website:
Address Jackelino Safari: Otto-Hahn-Strasse 6-8. 50997, Cologne
Tel. 02236 8818222
Website: jackelino-safari.de
Bero's Kinderwelt Cologne
Bero's Kinderwelt near Cologne-Porz offers an indoor playground for all ages. For children and teenagers of all ages there is a go-kart track, two pool tables, climbing apparatus, a soccer field and a softball range. Here, too, a separate eating area offers food and drink.
Opening hours: Monday through Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday, vacation periods 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; school vacations NRW Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Christmas and New Year's Day 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission prices: Children under 2: 4.50 euros; children 2 to 16: 9.50 euros; adults 16 and older: 5 euros; seniors 65 and older: 4 euros; children with disabilities: 5 euros (accompanying person also 5 euros).
Address: Hansestrasse 74-76, 51149, Cologne, Germany.
Tel.: 02203 104460
Website: beros-kinderwelten.de
Silly Billy Motor Skills Play Park
The Silly Billy play park aims not only to provide a space for fun and games, but also to develop children's motor skills. For this purpose, a Ninja Kids Parkour set on 2,500 square meters of space includes climbing walls, bouncy castles and electric go-karts. The Silly Billy play park also has its own eating area and a toddler area.
Opening hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday, holidays 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission fees: Children 1 and under: free; children 1 to 2: 6 euros; children 2 to 15: 11 euros; adults 16 and older: 5.50 euros; seniors 65 and older: 4 euros; people with physical impairments: 50 percent discount; happy hour after 6 p.m.: 50 percent discount.
Address: Ottostrasse 14, 50859, Cologne, Germany.
Tel.: 02234 944428
Website: silly-billy.org
HopLop Indoor Play Park
The HopLop play park in Pulheim features one of Germany's long wave slides, a so-called volcano slide, trampolines, softball cannons and much more. There is also an extra toddlers' area and a separate eating area. But be aware: Reservations should be made online before visiting HopLop. Those who pay on site, pay one euro extra.
Opening hours: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission prices: Children under 1 year: free admission; children 1 to 2 years Monday to Friday: 7.50 euros; children 1 to 2 years weekends and during vacation periods: 8 euros; children 3 years and older Monday to Friday: 13 euros; children 3 years and older weekends, vacation periods: 14 euros; adults Monday to Friday: 5.50 euros; adults weekends, vacation periods: 6 euros.
Address: Siemensstrasse 2a, 50259 Pulheim, Germany
Tel.: 02238 9684108
Website: hoplop.de
Pippolino children's play park
Pippolino children's play park in Kerpen has 2,500 square meters of space and offers attractions for children and teenagers of all ages. For example, its own climbing wall, a giant slide and even a bungee trampoline. There is also a separate eating area and an area especially for toddlers.
Opening hours: Tuesday through Friday 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday, holidays and vacation periods 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; closed Mondays.
Admission prices: Children 2 to 16: 10 euros; adults: 5 euros.
Address: Hermann-Löns-Strasse 30-38, 50170 Kerpen, Germany.
Tel.: 02273 953600
Website: pippolino-kerpen.de
Robinson Rhineland
Robinson Rheinland is a combination of two leisure attractions: An indoor playground and a trampoline park. The indoor playground offers a ninja course, a drop tower, many bouncy castles and slides. If you feel like trampolining as well, you'll find that at the trampoline park next door.
Opening hours: Wednesday through Friday 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission prices: Unknown (call required!).
Address: Schornbuschweg 1, 53359 Rheinbach, Germany.
Phone: 02226 14544
Website: robinson-rheinland.de
The KinderpAHRadies
The KinderpAHRadies in Ahrtahl is supported by various sponsors so it opens its doors free of charge to all who are interested, although donations are requested. The comparatively small play area of 800 square meters offers various slides, a climbing frame and a pirate boat.
Opening hours: Tuesday through Friday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission fees: Free to all, donations requested.
Address: Ramersbacher Strasse 4, 53474 Bad Neuenah-Ahrweiler.
Website: kinderpahradies.de
Hugodrom Indoor Action Park
The Hugodrom indoor playground offers a unique feature: a curved cinema screen where you can shoot at projected targets with real arrows. It also features table tennis, bouncy castles and a climbing wall, as well as an eating area.
Opening hours: Wednesday through Friday 3 to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission prices: Children: €9.50 (children under 3 years: free admission).
Adults from 18 years: 5.00 €. Family ticket:Two adults and two children: 25,00 €, Each additional child: 8,00 €.
Evening admission (Thu - Fri; 5 - 7 p.m.): Children: 5,00 € (Children under 3 years: free admission) Adults 18 years and older: 2,00 €.
Address: An der Zikkurat 4,53894, Mechernich
Tel.: 02256 6209973
Website: hudora.de
Spielscheune Dom-Esch (Play Barn Dom-Esch)
The Spielscheune Dom-Esch offers a very special concept: a barn with an indoor playground, which also includes an outdoor area and a small animal enclosure. The whole barn can be rented for three and a half hours or more. One can also book a guided tour for the "Alpaca Barn" next door, home to the fluffy four-hoofed animals.
Opening hours: Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rental bar from 9:30 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 6 pm. Reservations are required, no tickets can be purchased on site.
Admission prices: Monday through Thursday: 105 euros plus 50 euros deposit; Friday through Saturday: 125 euros plus 50 euros deposit; additional program with the alpacas: from 30 euros.
Address: Marderstrasse 1, 53881 Euskirchen, Germany.
Tel.: 02251 2440
Website: spielscheune-dom-esch.de
This is a listing of indoor play parks in Bonn and the region, which does not claim to be complete or follow any objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a place missing? Send us an e-mail to online@ga.de.
