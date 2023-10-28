GA listing The best indoor play parks in Bonn and the region

With Jackelino Kinderland in Niederkassel and Jackelino Safari in Rodenkirchen, you'll find two indoor play parks on the way to Cologne, each with 4,000 square meters of play space. In addition to bouncy castles, trampolines, a soccer field and a climbing area, Jackelino Kinderland even has an outdoor area with a water playground for warm days. Here, too, you can get something to eat and drink in the on-site eating area.