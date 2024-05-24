Closed in 2020 The Weinhaus Muffendorf has undergone a major renovation

The property belongs to the Völzgen family, who have been closely associated with Muffendorf for decades. The father, Carl Maria Völzgen, bought the former farm at the end of the 1970s - and converted it into a wine restaurant. His greatest wish was that the “Weinhaus” would remain just that, says son Thomas. "So that was our big goal." When the business was closed down, there were discussions within the family about what to do. The building was in urgent need of renovation. One consideration was whether it would be better to put it on the real estate market. In the end, however, "we decided to leave it as it was. Everyone is happy with that decision.”