Internet rating portals What Bonn companies think of feedback culture

Bonn · Will reviews on portals such as Kununu soon no longer be anonymous? A court ruling makes it easier for employers to challenge comments. This is what Bonn companies think about feedback culture.
Bad online reviews can be a problem for employers, especially when it comes to recruiting new staff. On sites like Kununu, current and former employees, as well as job applicants, can rate companies on career opportunities, pay, corporate culture, reputation and so on. The comments are posted anonymously. But that could soon change, at least according to a ruling by the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court (OLG).
The court ruled that Kununu must disclose the real name of the author of dubious bad reviews. This follows a complaint by an employer against two reviews on the platform. He disputed that the reviews had been written by current or former employees, and he requested that the comments be removed. The reviews from autumn 2023 included statements such as "Be careful when choosing a company" and "One out of ten possible points".
Kununu has court ruling reviewed
Kununu is seeking to have the court’s decision reviewed. "In our opinion, this decision clearly contradicts the established case law of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), the highest court in Germany," said CEO Nina Zimmermann in a company statement. "We would like to make it clear that we will continue to protect the identities of our users and we do not feel obliged to disclose the real names of our users as a result of this decision," Zimmermann said.
Anonymity robs companies of opportunity to react
So what do companies in Bonn think? Do they want commentators to be identified? Confectionery manufacturer Haribo values personal feedback from its employees. "It allows us to work on specific issues, improve and ask questions," says a company spokesperson. However, review platforms "have their place" and this feedback is also taken seriously. "Anonymity can lead to valuable insights that might not otherwise be shared," says the spokesperson. At the same time, mechanisms to prevent abuse and ensure that the comments are real are important. "Feedback is a two-way street and should not be restricted to one party," the spokesperson said.
The DHL Group agrees: "Anonymity on review sites deprives us as a company of the opportunity to respond to criticism and initiate processes that could lead to improvements," says spokeswoman Jessica Balleer. In the case of real-name reviews, it is also easier for companies to ensure that it is a former or current employee who is giving an authentic opinion. The DHL Group offers its employees the opportunity to post reviews on an internal company app. "Only real names are used there because that is the only way to have an open discussion," says Balleer.
Platforms like Kununu are important for recruitment
Bonner Stadtwerke (SWB) sees review portals as a "valuable tool" for the company's development. "They provide an insight into the experiences, wishes and expectations of our employees and applicants and enable optimisation, reflection and development," says spokeswoman Clarissa Pütz. "Of course, anonymity means less constructive feedback. But that's not unusual with rating portals," she adds. From a recruiting perspective, platforms like Kununu have become indispensable. "They provide orientation for potential new employees as well as for us as an employer," she goes on to say. With the help of review sites, SWB can not only initiate improvements, but also remain competitive as an employer. "These portals also create transparency, which is now indispensable for many applicants when they are looking for a job," says Pütz.
