Internet rating portals What Bonn companies think of feedback culture

Bonner Stadtwerke (SWB) sees review portals as a "valuable tool" for the company's development. "They provide an insight into the experiences, wishes and expectations of our employees and applicants and enable optimisation, reflection and development," says spokeswoman Clarissa Pütz. "Of course, anonymity means less constructive feedback. But that's not unusual with rating portals," she adds. From a recruiting perspective, platforms like Kununu have become indispensable. "They provide orientation for potential new employees as well as for us as an employer," she goes on to say. With the help of review sites, SWB can not only initiate improvements, but also remain competitive as an employer. "These portals also create transparency, which is now indispensable for many applicants when they are looking for a job," says Pütz.