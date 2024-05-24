Falling from the sky in Bonn Why has dust been accumulating on cars for weeks now?
Bonn · People with cars in Bonn have been finding layers of dust on their vehicles for weeks now. Is it Sahara dust? Two Bonn experts have different opinions about the origin of the dust.
Over the past weeks and months, motorists in Bonn have repeatedly found a covering of dust on their cars. But where is it coming from? Two Bonn weather experts have different explanations for this.
Saharan dust is still said to be blowing into Bonn
Karsten Brandt, founder and managing director of the online platform donnerwetter.de believes it is swirling Saharan dust, which, according to the meteorologist, is repeatedly transported through the air to Germany in small quantities. "The general weather situation has been in a holding pattern for weeks," explains Brandt. An area of low pressure off Brittany and an area of high pressure over Scandinavia are responsible for the pattern of air currents. This pattern has barely changed since March.
At the end of March, around Easter, Bonn experienced the last really big wave of Saharan dust, which rained down in Bonn. The phenomenon is called blood rain. According to Brandt, small amounts of dust were also swept through the air after the rainfall on Tuesday evening. The weather expert adds that it won’t be the last time. It could happen again as early as Friday. Dust deposits and rainfall are an outcome of climate change.
"We've also seen it in the dry spells in recent years," explains Brandt. "The weather conditions are now much more stable. This time, it's evident in the many low-pressure areas and heavy rainfall events." A development which, according to the meteorologist, ultimately results in enormous economic damage and human suffering. The traditional mixed weather pattern that has been typical in Germany over the last years has become the exception rather than the rule. This is especially true in terms of large-scale weather patterns. The current pollution from Saharan dust is an indicator of this.
Meteorologist suspects a different cause than Saharan dust
Niklas Weise from the Bonn weather portal wetteronline.de has a different view of the annoying dust particles that are deposited on cars and have to be washed off promptly. The meteorologist does not believe that the wind currents in recent weeks have been sufficient to transport the desert dust to Bonn. "Just like at Easter, the right conditions have to be in place for this to happen," says Weise.
A low-pressure area to the south that is large enough to stir up the wind and carry it from the Sahara at high altitudes all the way to Germany has not occurred in recent weeks. Weise suspects that the build-up of dust on cars is more likely to come from pollen, which is here especially early and in high concentration this season. It can be that spruce pollen in particular is being carried into the city from nearby forests by the wind and settling there as pollen dust, says Weise.
The yellowish dust from the trees regularly collects on cars, just like Saharan dust. However, the pollen is generally harmless for allergy sufferers. In contrast to grass pollen and other tree species, spruce pollen does not trigger an allergic reaction.