Results of youth surveys in Bonn Young Bonn residents call for more public safety and security
Bonn · 2,000 young Bonn residents have taken part in two major youth surveys in the city. On Wednesday, the organizers presented the results of the survey. There is plenty of room for improvement, but also praise for the city.
How are children and young people doing in Bonn? To find out, the city of Bonn conducted two surveys last year. Around 2,000 young Bonn residents between the ages of nine and 17 took part. On Wednesday, Mayor Katja Dörner and project coordinator Felicitas Müller presented the results at the Flax youth center in Beuel.
"I am very pleased about the great level of participation. It shows that Bonn's children and young people want to help shape their city and exercise their right to co-determination," said Katja Dörner. Even though the survey does not include everyone - around 16,600 children and young people aged ten to 17 live in Bonn (as of December 31, 2023) - it provides many indications of the wishes and needs of young people. "The aim of these surveys was to give children and young people in Bonn the opportunity to make their own living environment visible," explains Felicitas Müller. According to the survey, 86% of children and young people like living in Bonn. However, only half of those surveyed consider Bonn to be a youth-friendly city. "There is clearly room for improvement," says the mayor.
The range of stores, cafés and restaurants, the cityscape and certain leisure activities and locations such as Pützchens Markt or the Rheinaue are especially popular with young people. This was also the case for 15-year-old Anton Schneider, who took part in the survey. "I think it's great that there are lots of youth centers and cinemas in Bonn," he says. He also likes the school infrastructure and the number of playgrounds.
Although young people describe Bonn as a liveable, active and friendly city, it is striking that "the older the respondents get, the less satisfied they feel about what’s on offer in Bonn," says the project coordinator. The young people mentioned a number of topics where there is room for improvement: Mobility, cleanliness and safety, places to hang out (with friends), leisure facilities and the cost of these facilities.
Buses and trams are too often unreliable in the eyes of young people
Reliable and punctual bus and tram/train connections are at the top of the list of suggestions for improvement. Children and young people would also like to see more and safer cycle paths and crosswalks in certain places. The issue of cleanliness is also important to young people. Especially in places where they spend a lot of time, such as playgrounds and sports grounds or in the city center. The young survey participants also say there is a lack of places to meet up and green spaces or parks with seating where they can spend time without feeling unwelcome.
Anton Schneider would also like to see more facilities for young people in Bonn, such as a football pitch in the Rheinaue. "But the park is designed more for walking," he says. He also feels there is a lack of an overview of the various leisure activities available for children and young people. "There are already lots of things to do in Bonn, but if you don't know exactly where you can spend your free time, it doesn't help," he says. The student would find it helpful to have a city map listing all the activities available for youth.
As far as participation is concerned, he is pleased that children and young people now also have a political voice and hopes "that our wishes will actually be realized instead of simply vanished into the files.”
Original text: Abir Kassis, Translation: Carol Kloeppel