Results of youth surveys in Bonn Young Bonn residents call for more public safety and security

"I am very pleased about the great level of participation. It shows that Bonn's children and young people want to help shape their city and exercise their right to co-determination," said Katja Dörner. Even though the survey does not include everyone - around 16,600 children and young people aged ten to 17 live in Bonn (as of December 31, 2023) - it provides many indications of the wishes and needs of young people. "The aim of these surveys was to give children and young people in Bonn the opportunity to make their own living environment visible," explains Felicitas Müller. According to the survey, 86% of children and young people like living in Bonn. However, only half of those surveyed consider Bonn to be a youth-friendly city. "There is clearly room for improvement," says the mayor.