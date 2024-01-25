After Baskets win Galatasaray Istanbul supporters riot in the Telekom Dome

It was already clear before the game that it would be a special one. A large number of Istanbul supporters - apparently including some from Belgium - travelled by bus. As soon as they left the bus, they set off fireworks, Bengalos and firecrackers, some of which were thrown in the direction of the emergency services and their vehicles. They then ran to the Hardtberghalle, where they met up with other supporters of the guests. They then made their way together to the Telekom Dome shortly before kick-off.