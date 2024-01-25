After Baskets win Galatasaray Istanbul supporters riot in the Telekom Dome
Bonn · Supporters of Galatasaray Istanbul rioted in the Telekom Dome after the Champions League game at Telekom Baskets Bonn. The police had to intervene.
During Telekom Baskets Bonn's 89:76 win against Galatasaray Istanbul in the Basketball Champions League, there was rioting on the sidelines of the game. Apparently, supporters of the visiting team had initially vented their frustration over the defeat on the Telekom Dome's fixtures, knocking over rubbish bins and throwing chairs into the stands. According to the police, the police initially arrested several spectators. This was followed by chase scenes more familiar from football stadiums. Other supporters of the Turks ran across the concourse towards the standing-room-only block in Bonn, pursued by police officers in full protective gear.
Gala fans could be seen running again and again, mostly joined by police officers. According to GA information, the Gala fans also ran past the Baskets' fan club stand. Further riots broke out in front of the stand behind Block F. A video obtained by the General-Anzeiger shows people wearing Istanbul fan clothing kicking and punching spectators. Many uninvolved spectators tried to flee from the hall. Others remained in their seats, stunned, shocked and staring in disbelief.
Behind Block L, the police finally surrounded a group of Gala supporters, restraining some of them with their hands behind their backs. Other visitors to the guest block gathered around the group. A firecracker exploded in the crowd. There were also riots in front of the hall. According to the police, there was a brawl in the car park of the neighbouring supermarket. The police detained a group of around 70 people in front of the hall in order to check them and establish their personal details.
The situation only gradually calmed down more than an hour after the end of the match, and it was almost midnight before calm returned to the Telekom Dome. The police's assessment: two charges of assault, one charge of breach of the peace, one charge by the Baskets of damage to property in the hall, two charges of assaulting police officers, two attempted robberies and various expulsions.
It was already clear before the game that it would be a special one. A large number of Istanbul supporters - apparently including some from Belgium - travelled by bus. As soon as they left the bus, they set off fireworks, Bengalos and firecrackers, some of which were thrown in the direction of the emergency services and their vehicles. They then ran to the Hardtberghalle, where they met up with other supporters of the guests. They then made their way together to the Telekom Dome shortly before kick-off.
According to GA information, such tactics are often used to exert pressure on admission control so that they are checked more laxly due to the approaching start of the game. The police reacted and deployed a chain of officers to ensure an orderly search of the visitors.
According to reports, at least 700 Gala supporters attended the game, recognisable by their orange and burgundy outfits. According to GA information, around 300 of them were in category B. According to the state police, this means that they could be ready to use violence on certain occasions. A further 30 are said to belong to category C, meaning that they are seeking violence.
On the evening of the game, Baskets president Wolfgang Wiedlich had already announced that the case "will have repercussions. We will not let this sit on our hands.“
(Original text: Marcel Wolber; Translation: Mareike Graepel)