Wage dispute GDL calls for rail transport strike lasting several days

Instead, Deutsche Bahn is proposing to extend existing working time options. Up to now, employees have been able to decide whether they want more money, more holiday or fewer working days per week. For example, they could reduce their working week from 39 to 37 hours, but would receive 5.7 per cent less pay. The railway is now offering to reduce the working week to 35 hours in this mode. Those who wish could also work up to 40 hours a week for a little more money. Seiler emphasised that anyone opting for shorter working hours would have to compromise on a collectively agreed pay rise.