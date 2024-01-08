Wage dispute GDL calls for rail transport strike lasting several days
Bonn · After the so-called "Christmas truce", the wage dispute at Deutsche Bahn is picking up speed again: From Wednesday to Friday, the train drivers' union GDL plans to strike in passenger transport.
The train drivers' union GDL is calling the first strike lasting several days in the current wage dispute with Deutsche Bahn and other companies from the middle of the week. The strike in passenger transport is to begin on Wednesday morning at 2.00 a.m. and last until Friday evening at 6.00 p.m., as announced by the GDL. In freight transport, GDL members are to stop work on Tuesday evening at 6.00 pm. Deutsche Bahn criticised the action and announced that it would take legal action
The strike marks the return of the GDL after the "Christmas truce". The union had ruled out industrial action over the Christmas period and the turn of the year up to and including Sunday. Now comes the third and longest strike in the ongoing dispute. "The DB Group has not used the Christmas truce to counteract industrial action with a negotiable offer," criticised the GDL.
The union has twice paralysed large parts of rail traffic in Germany with warning strikes. After the members voted in favour by ballot in December, the GDL can now call for longer strikes.
The railway announced that it would take legal action against the planned action. A corresponding urgent application for a temporary injunction will be submitted to the Frankfurt Labour Court. "This strike is not only completely unnecessary, but we also consider it to be legally inadmissible," said Martin Seiler, Chief Human Resources Officer, according to the press release.
Seiler said that only two days ago, Deutsche Bahn had presented an extended offer in which the company had taken a major step towards the union's core demand regarding working hours. "DB is prepared to compromise. It is now time to negotiate again. The GDL leadership has overreached, it must finally come to its senses."
Fronts hardened
The fronts in the wage dispute have hardened. The GDL declared negotiations with Deutsche Bahn and its competitor Transdev to have failed back in November. The sticking point is the GDL's demand for a reduction in weekly working hours for shift workers from 38 to 35 hours with full pay.
In its new offer, the railway took up the reduced working hours for the first time. However, Seiler rejects the idea of paying employees the same wage.
Instead, Deutsche Bahn is proposing to extend existing working time options. Up to now, employees have been able to decide whether they want more money, more holiday or fewer working days per week. For example, they could reduce their working week from 39 to 37 hours, but would receive 5.7 per cent less pay. The railway is now offering to reduce the working week to 35 hours in this mode. Those who wish could also work up to 40 hours a week for a little more money. Seiler emphasised that anyone opting for shorter working hours would have to compromise on a collectively agreed pay rise.
"How unworldly and distant from the employer must the personnel board be to offer a part-time model that is financed by the employees themselves?“ criticised GDL leader Claus Weselsky.
The fact that Deutsche Bahn recently filed a lawsuit against the GDL at the regional labour court in Hesse is unlikely to have helped defuse the situation - even if it only marginally deals with the specific collective bargaining issues. Instead, Deutsche Bahn wants to take action against the Fairtrain co-operative, which the GDL founded in the summer.
According to Weselsky, the aim of the leasing company is to poach train drivers from Deutsche Bahn and lend them to railway companies under its own collective bargaining conditions. Deutsche Bahn sees this as a conflict of interest and questions the GDL's ability to collectively bargain, which in the company's view is now acting as both an employer and a trade union. Seiler reiterated that the GDL had lost its collective bargaining capacity by founding its co-operative.
(Original text: dpa / Translation: Mareike Graepel)