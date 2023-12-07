GA series "Bonn International" Georgios Kryovrysanakis runs a Greek corner shop in Beuel

Cuisine

Greek cuisine is very diverse. The Mediterranean diet is rich in fruit, vegetables, olive oil and fish, making it particularly healthy. Herbs such as oregano, thyme and rosemary as well as cinnamon and cloves can be flavoured in many dishes. High-quality Greek olive oil is used extensively in almost all preparations. Greek feta cheese, also known as "white gold", is made from goat's and sheep's milk and is preserved in brine in wooden barrels or tins. Gyros and souvlaki made from pork, lamb or chicken have long been established meat dishes throughout Europe. Tzatziki, a yoghurt and garlic speciality, is often served with many dishes. Mezedes are small starters or appetisers that are served as a starter with a variety of flavours. Baklava, a sweet pastry made from puff pastry, nuts and syrup that is very popular in Greece, is often served as a dessert. Greek coffee is characterised by its fine grind, slow preparation in a mocha pot, the addition of sugar and the sediment at the bottom of the cup. Greece also has an impressive variety of autochthonous (indigenous) grape varieties, which make up an important part of the country's wine production and are becoming increasingly recognised in the international wine world.