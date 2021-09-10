Bad Godesberg : German-Dutch fabric market on Sunday

The German-Dutch fabric market in Bad Godesberg. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bad Godesberg On Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the German-Dutch Fabric Market will take place in Bad Godesberg. Creatively decorated stalls will transform Theaterplatz into a colorful paradise for sewers and do-it-yourselfers.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

On Sunday, visitors to the German-Dutch Fabric Market in Bad Godesberg will have the opportunity to check out many different fabrics, hold them in their hands and examine the quality. Those who sell the huge variety of fabrics are known for their professional competence and are happy to give visitors information about the products they are selling - from raw materials to commercial trade factors to dyeing.

The popular German-Dutch Fabric Market has been in Germany since 2005, held at over 45 different locations throughout the country. It now takes place around eighty times a year. For those who want to sew children’s clothing, make a costume, upholster furniture or make window treatments, this is the place to find what you need. There are even offers of sewing courses.

Besides fabrics, lots of notions can also be found here: threads, buttons, trims and borders and a choice of more than 25,000 different zippers. The market has a vibrant and colorful atmosphere, a place to visit even for those who don’t sew.