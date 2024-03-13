Cologne/Bonn Airport 1000 seriously injured Ukrainians treated in Germany
Cologne/Bonn · German hospitals have so far taken in and provided medical treatment to around 1,020 injured and seriously ill people from Ukraine. Various aid organisations met at Cologne/Bonn Airport on Tuesday because of that. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser was also present.
Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, more than 1000 seriously injured or ill Ukrainians have already received medical treatment in Germany. The 1000th patient was recently brought to Germany, bringing the total to 1022. 692 of these were soldiers and 692 were civilians, including children, the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday. So far, 3137 patients have been admitted throughout the European Union.
The so-called cloverleaf mechanism with its five federal state regions and the situation centre at the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) in Bonn is being used to distribute the patients in Germany.
Caring for those affected is a matter of humanity, said Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) on Tuesday at an event to mark the 1000th patient at Cologne/Bonn Airport. Many soldiers, but also civilians, suffered terrible injuries as a result of Putin's murderous war. "Seeing the seriously injured children after the Russian missile attacks is heartbreaking for all of us," said Faeser.
Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said that the fact that more than 1,000 patients from Ukraine had already been treated in German hospitals gave "an idea of the immeasurable suffering caused by Putin's cruel war of aggression". The Russian president is pursuing the perfidious strategy of bombing hospitals and healthcare infrastructure. "Germany is proud to have provided excellent care for so many seriously injured Ukrainian soldiers," said Lauterbach. "This is recognised in Ukraine and it will continue.“
(Orig. text: dpa, Translation: Mareike Graepel)