Cologne/Bonn Airport 1000 seriously injured Ukrainians treated in Germany

Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, more than 1000 seriously injured or ill Ukrainians have already received medical treatment in Germany. The 1000th patient was recently brought to Germany, bringing the total to 1022. 692 of these were soldiers and 692 were civilians, including children, the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday. So far, 3137 patients have been admitted throughout the European Union.