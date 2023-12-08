Weather in Bonn and the region German Weather Service warns of freezing rain and black ice
Bonn/Region · Beginning on Friday morning, freezing rain could make roads slippery in the west and south-west of Germany. While trains will be at a standstill in many places due to the warning strike nationwide, caution is advised out on the roads. On the weekend, it is expected to be much milder.
Freezing rain and black ice mean that motorists will need to be extra cautious on Germany's roads on Friday in many areas. Especially the west and south-west of Germany will be affected, as the German Weather Service (DWD) reported on Thursday. From Thursday overnight into Friday until midday, meteorologists are expecting freezing rain and black ice in some areas.
As the day progresses, the precipitation will move eastwards, with snow falling in many places in the mountains. It could become slippery, especially in low mountain ranges. "Either way, extreme caution is advised, especially during rush hour. Whether you are traveling by car, bike or on foot, you should adjust to the local conditions as needed," said DWD meteorologist Tanja Sauter. With the train strike running from Thursday night until Friday night, people need to be prepared for crowded roads.
The highs on Friday will be between three and eight degrees Celsius ( 37°F to 46°F) in the west and between minus two and plus three degrees Celsius (28°F to 37°F) in the eastern half of the country. According to the DWD, there may be snow or freezing rain in the east on Saturday night - again, there is a risk of black ice. In the west and north-west, temperatures will remain above freezing.
For Saturday, meteorologists are expecting highs of between one degree Celsius in Lower Bavaria and ten degrees Celsius on the Rhine. At night, snow or freezing rain is possible in eastern mountainous areas and in the south-east. On Sunday, highs will climb to between five and twelve degrees Celsius - then the snow cover in the mountains and southern Germany should melt.
Orig. text: ga/dpa
Translation: ck