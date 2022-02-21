"Antonia" moves over Bonn and surrounding region : German Weather Service warns of further squalls

Fire brigades in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg area have been called out to numerous storm-related incidents.. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region Bonn and the surrounding area were hit by gale-force winds as the latest storm low “Antonia” passed over the region late on Sunday evening. The German Weather Service has warned of further squalls.

The German Weather Service (DWD) had warned that a new storm was scheduled to hit the area late on Sunday evening. Gale-force winds of between 110 and 120 kilometres per hour (force 11 to 12) continued until the early hours of Monday morning.

At the weekend, fire brigades in the Eifel, Voreifel and in the western Rhine-Sieg district had already been severely challenged by storms and gale-force winds. They were called out mainly to deal with damage caused by storm "Zeynep", which passed over the region from Friday afternoon to midday on Saturday.

The damage to the railway network is even more serious than initially thought. Deutsche Bahn announced this on Sunday after further reconnaissance trips and helicopter flights, and passengers are warned that they must continue to expect considerable disruptions at the start of the week.

German Weather Service warns of further squalls

After a turbulent night, the storm “Antonia” is slowly calming down. But the German DWD warns that we can still expect gale-force winds of between 65 and 85 kilometres per hour in Bonn, the Rhine-Sieg district and the districts of Neuwied and Ahrweiler. Wind speeds could reach up to 95 kilometres per hour at higher altitudes. The warning will remain in place until 8 pm.