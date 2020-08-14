Highest level since the beginning of May : Germany registers 1,445 new coronavirus cases

Those returning to Germany from high-risk areas must undergo coronavirus testing. Foto: dpa/Moritz Frankenberg

Berlin The fight against coronavirus is getting more difficult again in Germany. More COVID-19 cases are being discovered across the country, with North Rhine-Westphalia and Hamburg being especially affected. The RKI calls the trend "worrying".

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Germany has risen to its highest level since the beginning of May. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), public health authorities in Germany reported 1,445 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 within one day by Wednesday evening. It was only higher on May 1 when 1,639 new cases were registered.

In the past weeks, the percentage of districts that did not report new infections decreased significantly. "This trend is worrying," said the RKI. "A continued worsening of the situation must be avoided at all costs." North Rhine-Westphalia and Hamburg, where a significant increase is noticeable, are especially affected right now.

The peak in the number of new cases reported daily was more than 6,000 at the beginning of April. After still surpassing 1,000 in May, the trend was downwards but has been rising again since the end of July. Experts are concerned that there could be a sharp increase in the number of cases, which would push health authorities to their limits in tracking contagion of the disease.

Since the beginning of the corona crisis, at least 219,964 people in Germany have tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, as the RKI reported on Thursday morning online (status as of August 13, midnight). Four new deaths were reported on the day before. According to RKI, the number of deaths in Germany related to a corona infection is now 9,211. 199,500 people had survived coronavirus as of Sunday morning according to RKI estimates.

The RKI also provides a so-called seven-day R. It covers a longer time period and is subject to fewer daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was 1.04 (previous day: also 1.04) with a status from August 13, midnight. It shows the infection occurence from 8 to 16 days ago.

According to RKI data, the R-values have been back to 1 or slightly above since mid-July of 2020. "This is due to a larger number of smaller outbreaks, but also to the nationwide case numbers, which have risen steadily in recent weeks since the easing of corona measures and due to increasing numbers of cases among people traveling back to Germany," it was reported.