Launch this week Globetrotter opens in Bonn as sustainability store
Bonn · Globetrotter will open its new shop in Bonn this week. The special feature: It is a so-called Re:Think store. What exactly does that mean?
The new Globetrotter in Bonn opens on 11 May as a sustainability pilot project. With around 2100 square metres, the new branch in Karlstraße has considerably more space than the former shop on Lievelingsweg. On the first floor, customers will find brand shops from Fjällräven, Rab, Icebreaker and Frilufts.
On the first floor, Bonners can look forward to a separate department for second-hand equipment as well as a workshop where they can have their equipment repaired. There are workshops and lectures in the club hut. Equipment rental is also offered.
Globetrotter in Bonn: Furnishings taken over from Conrad
Almost all the furnishings of the previous tenant Conrad, which closed in September, were taken over and reused - from the bear made of waste to the test track for hiking boots. Missing materials were taken from the company's own stock or bought second-hand. "With the consistent reuse of already existing materials, the Re:Think Store represents a true pioneering project," says Globetrotter managing director Andreas Vogler. "We know of no one else who has implemented a comparable project in retail.“
In 1979 Globetrotter opened the first "speciality shop" for expeditions, survival and trekking in Hamburg. Since then, the company has grown to become one of the largest European outdoor retailers.
(Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach; Translation: Mareike Graepel)