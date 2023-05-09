Launch this week Globetrotter opens in Bonn as sustainability store

Almost all the furnishings of the previous tenant Conrad, which closed in September, were taken over and reused - from the bear made of waste to the test track for hiking boots. Missing materials were taken from the company's own stock or bought second-hand. "With the consistent reuse of already existing materials, the Re:Think Store represents a true pioneering project," says Globetrotter managing director Andreas Vogler. "We know of no one else who has implemented a comparable project in retail.“