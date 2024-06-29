Fireflies in search of mates Glowworms appear on warm nights in the region
Bonn/Region · In the coming days, fireflies can once again be observed on warm nights during their luminous mating display. But not everywhere. Here’s where you have a good chance of experiencing this natural spectacle in Bonn and the region.
The Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu) NRW announced on Friday that the insects, also known as fireflies, can also be observed in Bonn and the surrounding area on warm nights from the end of June to the beginning of July.
"The specimens flying here are mostly small fireflies, in which both males and females glow," explains Karl-Heinz Jelinek, entomologist at Nabu NRW. The light in the abdomen of the insects is produced in so-called light cells. The beetle converts chemical energy into electrical energy. According to the expert, this spectacular effect is used solely for reproduction.
However, interested night owls must go to areas where glowworms feel at home. According to Nabu, these are mainly places along forest edges, in bushes, but also in parks. Usually near water, whole swarms of the glowing beetles can then put on their nocturnal light show - to the delight of observers.
"Unfortunately, fewer and fewer fireflies are being observed every year," says Heide Naderer, Chairwoman of Nabu NRW. One reason is the general death of insects in the state. Another reason: "The high level of light pollution and lack of woody structures near water are also making it increasingly difficult for this fascinating insect to survive," continues Naderer.
Speaking of survival: The luminous search for mates as well as the mating itself plus egg laying cost the animals so much energy that they die shortly afterwards.
(Original text: Dierk Himstedt, Translation: Mareike Graepel)