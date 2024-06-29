Fireflies in search of mates Glowworms appear on warm nights in the region

Tips

The beetles spend most of their life underground as larvae. The larval stage lasts three years, during which the beetle larvae devour vast quantities of small snails. This makes every gardener happy. What good can you do for fireflies? As they like it shady and rather damp, you should plant smaller native deciduous trees and shrubs in the garden if possible, create piles of leaves and brushwood, a pond or a bed of perennials. You should also avoid lighting your garden at night. This makes it easier for males and females to find each other and ensures the next generation of fireflies. (Nabu NRW)