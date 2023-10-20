Weather in Bonn and the region Gray and stormy skies this weekend
Bonn/Region · Autumn has just moved in on summer, and now winter is already arriving in some places: In Saxony they had their first snow of the season. Will Bonn and the region also get its first snowflakes this weekend?
Autumn has arrived rather abruptly as temperatures have dropped quite a bit in Bonn and the region in the last days. The fall weather is expected to remain as we head into the weekend. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), low pressure systems coming from the west will bring mostly windy and rainy conditions to all of North Rhine-Westphalia.
From Thursday overnight to Friday, it was expected to be cloudy with temperatures around nine (48.2°F) to 13 degrees Celsius (55.4°F). Windy conditions were expected along with rain showers off and on.
Friday morning is expected to bring more wind with some strong wind gusts at high altitudes. Highs are expected to be between ten (50°F) and 16 degrees Celsius (60.8°F), with cool northeasterly winds continuing, and gale-force winds possible at higher altitudes during the day. It’s expected to be overcast with rain across the entire region until evening. Saturday night will remain overcast, but the rain will gradually decrease. It will cool down to eight to 13 degrees Celsius, and some strong wind gusts are still possible.
Heavy cloud cover and some rain showers are in store for Saturday. Temperatures should reach 13 to 16 degrees Celsius, and the wind is expected to pick up, possibly delivering some gale-force winds. At night, temperatures will drop to between five (41°F) and eleven degrees Celsius (51.8°F) with some rain showers.
Sunday will start out with cloudy to partly cloudy weather and rain showers possible until noon. In the afternoon it should clear up a bit. Highs will be 13 to 16 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate winds. At night, temperatures will drop significantly down to five to nine degrees Celsius. It’s expected to remain dry for the most part but it will be foggy.
(Orig. text: ga/dpa; Translation: ck)