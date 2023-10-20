Weather in Bonn and the region Gray and stormy skies this weekend

Friday morning is expected to bring more wind with some strong wind gusts at high altitudes. Highs are expected to be between ten (50°F) and 16 degrees Celsius (60.8°F), with cool northeasterly winds continuing, and gale-force winds possible at higher altitudes during the day. It’s expected to be overcast with rain across the entire region until evening. Saturday night will remain overcast, but the rain will gradually decrease. It will cool down to eight to 13 degrees Celsius, and some strong wind gusts are still possible.