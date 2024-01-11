Incident before theatre visit Great luck for Godesberg woman after theft in the Kurpark
Bad Godesberg · A woman from Bonn lost her handbag on her way to the theatre. The police helped her search in Bad Godesberg's Kurpark and suspected a theft. But – spoiler alert – there was a happy ending.
It was supposed to be a nice evening at the theatre. But the evening walk through the Kurpark put a spanner in the works. Gisa Kupferschmidt lost her handbag there in the dark - along with a valuable purse. Fortunately, the police arrived and helped the woman from Bonn to make a good start to the new year.
The experience happened on New Year's Eve shortly before the last performance of "At the End of the Rainbow" at the Little Theatre. Kupferschmidt arrived with two friends from the underground station at the Stadthalle. "If you walk quickly, you'll be at the Little Theatre in five to seven minutes," she says. The closer the trio got to the drinking pavilion, the darker it became. "It was so badly lit that you couldn't see a thing," says the resident of the old town. She went round to the far right.
To help them find their way around, two of the women switched on their torches on their smartphones. Kupferschmidt wanted to check the zip of her handbag, but then realised that it had disappeared. "It was a small bag with a narrow leather strap," she says. She was probably so focused on her mobile phone and the path that she stumbled slightly. "I probably lost it in the process." Shortly beforehand, the friends had seen three dark figures sitting on a bench.
Theatre visit fell through
So she called 110. "Two young police officers were with me within five minutes, walked our short dark footpath again with their bright torches, shone their lights into all the rubbish bins and took up the case," says Kupferschmidt.
However, the group no longer felt like acting, especially as the curtain had already risen. Theatre director Frank Oppermann later got in touch to say how sorry he was. He hoped that the three would continue to come. He also offered to pick them up at the railway next time.
So the women drove home again. The police told them to watch out for any changes in and around the flat. Possible thieves might have been able to find clues to Kupferschmidt's home town in the handbag. But the coast was clear and there was no need to report it to the police.
Beloved purse returned
On New Year's morning, a friendly policewoman's voice spoke to the Bonn woman's answering machine: the bag had been handed in - but the money was missing. "Luckily it only contained 20 Euro," she says. It was meant for the champagne at the performance. The best news, however, was that her beloved wallet from the Piazza Navona in Rome was still there. And the bank cards too. "The policewoman wished me a happy new year and told me where I could pick them up," reports Kupferschmidt.
But the police were quicker: the officer from Kurpark came by unexpectedly with a nice colleague and brandished the bag. "I've never been so happy," said the woman from Bonn and would have liked to give them a bottle of sparkling wine. But the officers dutifully refused. And Kupferschmidt has now learnt one thing: she only carries the strap of her handbag diagonally over her head or under her coat - not just over one shoulder.
(Original text: Richard Bongartz; Translation: Mareike Graepel)