Incident before theatre visit Great luck for Godesberg woman after theft in the Kurpark

The experience happened on New Year's Eve shortly before the last performance of "At the End of the Rainbow" at the Little Theatre. Kupferschmidt arrived with two friends from the underground station at the Stadthalle. "If you walk quickly, you'll be at the Little Theatre in five to seven minutes," she says. The closer the trio got to the drinking pavilion, the darker it became. "It was so badly lit that you couldn't see a thing," says the resident of the old town. She went round to the far right.