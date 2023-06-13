"It's a huge disaster what's happening here" Greta Thunberg and Luisa Neubauer in Bonn for protest
Bonn · Greta Thunberg and Luisa Neubauer took part in a demonstration in Bonn on Monday against the financing of an oil pipeline in East Africa. Activists from Uganda and Kenya were also present. Neubauer spoke of a "monster project".
Climate activists protested in Bonn on Monday against the EACOP (East African Crude Oil Pipeline) oil pipeline planned by the French energy company Total in East Africa and demanded that the financing of the pipeline be stopped. Bonn is currently hosting the interim negotiations ahead of the next world climate conference, COP28 in Dubai, which starts at the end of November. In the afternoon, around 30 people gathered with placards and banners on the forecourt of the World Conference Center. Among them: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
With a blue gym bag on her back, she stood reservedly next to Ugandan Fridays for Future activist Patience Nabukalu. During the preparations for the protest march, which started at 2.30 p.m. sharp in the direction of Bundeskanzlerplatz, it seemed as if Thunberg wanted to give her colleague Nabukalu the lead on this sunny day and did not speak to media representatives or at the later rally.
The destination of the demonstration was the Postbank building, about 900 metres away, which also houses the Deutsche Bank. Here, Fridays for Future activist Luisa Neubauer joined the demonstrators. She said: "Deutsche Bank and thus also Postbank are among the main financiers of the dirtiest corporations in the world, including Total". Total had the largest share in the planned pipeline. The energy company depends on banks like Deutsche Bank or Postbank, which belongs to Deutsche Bank, Neubauer said in front of Postbank's headquarters in Bonn. "For climate targets to be met, there must not be a single new fossil fuel project," Neubauer said. Banks and states that continued to provide money torpedoed this.
In Bonn, Neubauer spoke of a "monster project": "What is happening here is a huge disaster. You can't sugarcoat it, and something like this can no longer be justified today. People like Patience experience the effects every day.“
The project, which has been criticised by climate change campaigners, will see oil transported in a new 1443-kilometre pipeline from western Uganda through Tanzania to the Indian Ocean. The construction of the oil pipeline threatens to displace tens of thousands of people. Residents and civil society actors are experiencing repression and human rights violations. Nabukalu said, "This is the reality we are facing. It is important to be right here, in front of the Postbank building, to which Deutsche Bank belongs. Because we know what they are doing. That's why we are standing here."
Joyce Jerotich Koech, activist from Kenya, also named the dangers of the planned pipeline: "The oil is passing all the way from Tanzania to the ocean. This pipeline will affect the whole community - and the diversity of the whole ocean," she told the audience.
Meanwhile, Moses Edwin Namakanga, an activist from Uganda, was happy to see so many people present and showing solidarity. "The destruction in the vulnerable areas must stop. It is heartbreaking to see lives being destroyed in Uganda," Namakanga said.
(Original text: GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)