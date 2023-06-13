"It's a huge disaster what's happening here" Greta Thunberg and Luisa Neubauer in Bonn for protest

The destination of the demonstration was the Postbank building, about 900 metres away, which also houses the Deutsche Bank. Here, Fridays for Future activist Luisa Neubauer joined the demonstrators. She said: "Deutsche Bank and thus also Postbank are among the main financiers of the dirtiest corporations in the world, including Total". Total had the largest share in the planned pipeline. The energy company depends on banks like Deutsche Bank or Postbank, which belongs to Deutsche Bank, Neubauer said in front of Postbank's headquarters in Bonn. "For climate targets to be met, there must not be a single new fossil fuel project," Neubauer said. Banks and states that continued to provide money torpedoed this.