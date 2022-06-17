GA-English : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

A performance of Querbeat and Labrrassbanda at KunstRasen 2019. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region This weekend there's an open house at Villa Hammerschmidt, My Chemical Romance gives an open air concert, and it’s time for another huge flea market in the Rheinaue. Here are our weekend tips for Bonn and the region.

Saturday is open house day at the Villa Hammerschmidt in Bonn.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes visitors to explore his official residence in Bonn from noon to 7 p.m. In the park of Villa Hammerschmidt and in the adjacent park of Palais Schaumburg, there will be talks, music and hands-on activities. Federal President Steinmeier will give a welcome from the main stage in the afternoon. Visitors will need a ticket for this year's open house at Villa Hammerschmidt. Due to high demand, most tickets have already been sold; remaining tickets can be booked starting Thursday, June 16 at www.tdot-bonn.de.

Where: Villa Hammerschmidt, Kaiser-Friedrich-Strasse 16, 53113 Bonn, Germany

When: Saturday, June 18, 12 to 7 p.m.

WunderBar at GOP in Bonn

Fancy some daring acrobatics being mixed together with a visit to the bar? In the variety show at the GOP in Bonn, the bartender encounters acrobats and illusionists. The two-hour show under the artistic direction of Werner Buss can be seen until July 3.

When: Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 6 and 9 p.m.; Sunday, 2 and 6 p.m.

Where: GOP Varieté Theater Bonn, Karl-Carstens-Strasse 1, 53113 Bonn, Germany

Tickets: Tickets are available starting at 44,90 euros at bonnticket.de

Wine and gourmet market in Bad Honnef

This weekend a premiere will take place in the city center of Bad Honnef: The first wine and gourmet market. It will take place on the church square of Sankt Johann Baptist from Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19. In addition to wines, other alcoholic specialties and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Tasty dishes such as Cologne tapas, grilled specialties and much more will be served as well.

Where: “Kirchplatz” (Church square) of Sankt Johann Baptist, 53604 Bad Honnef.

When: Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

“Kachelsteiner” Culture Days in Königswinter

After the kick-off last weekend, classical music, art and literature are also on offer in Königswinter this weekend. On Friday evening, writer Gigi Louisoder will read from her book "The Unknown Bonn" starting at 6 p.m., accompanied by Rainer Weber on the bass clarinet. On Sunday, starting at 6 p.m., a song recital is on the program: Susanna Frank presents works by Schubert, Brahms, Strauss and Co. Hedayet Djeddikar accompanies on the piano.

Where: Haus Bachem, Drachenfelsstraße 6, 53639 Königswinter

When: Friday and Sunday, both from 6 p.m.

Admission: Tickets are available from 20 euros at bonnticket.de

Flea market in the Rheinaue in Bonn

Attention bargain hunters: The popular flea market, considered one of the largest in all of Germany, will take place again on Saturday in the Rheinaue. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can browse through the stalls and stands. Those who spontaneously decide to set up their own stall can register on site. You can find more information here: https://ga.de/ga-english/news/what-to-know-about-the-bonner-rheinaue-flea-markets-for-2022_aid-67248137

Where: Freizeitpark Rheinaue, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn.

When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.