Prospects for Bonn and the region : Heavy thunderstorms and heavy rain possible over Whitsun

Thunderstorms are expected to hit the region again this weekend. Foto: Christoph Meurer

Bonn/Region Over the next few days, the weather in Bonn and the surrounding region is expected to become warmer again, and the sun will shine frequently. Over the Whitsun days, however, it may become uncomfortable - thunderstorms and storms with heavy rain are possible.

The weather in North Rhine-Westphalia will become increasingly warmer in the coming days. However, the German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Wednesday that there may be some heavy thunderstorms over the Whitsun weekend.

On Thursday, it will remain dry and temperatures will rise to around 23 degrees.

From Friday onwards, it will be more changeable. According to the DWD, it will remain clear to cloudy in NRW, with the first showers possible from the southwest. Locally, thunderstorms due to heavy rain are already possible. Stormy gusts may occur during showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms and showers are expected to subside during the night. In the north of NRW, it will remain mostly dry.

The forecast for Saturday is similar: During the day there may be showers and thunderstorms, some of them heavy, with temperatures reaching 26 degrees. Locally, thunderstorms with heavy rain are possible again. Sunday is also expected to be unsettled, with heavy rain showers again.

From Monday, the weather situation is expected to calm down again. With temperatures of 22 degrees, meteorologists expect a mix of sunshine and clouds.