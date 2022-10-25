Ethics in public discourse in Bonn : Hendrik Wüst opens Center for Life Ethics at the University of Bonn

Minister President Hendrik Wüst congratulates Christiane Woopen on the establishment of the Center for Life Ethics. Photo: Stefan Knopp Foto: Stefan Knopp

Bonn Not only research, but also discussion - the University of Bonn has created a platform with a view to ethical issues, which was ceremoniously opened on Monday. The Centre for Life Ethics and the House of Young Thought form a unit that NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst also describes as exemplary.

Every research result brings new questions, including ethical ones, which can be researched further, but also discussed. With the "Center for Life Ethics" and the "House of Young Thought", Bonn University has created a platform for both, which was ceremoniously opened on Monday. In addition to Mayor Katja Dörner, University Rector Michael Hoch and other representatives of research and city life, NRW Minister President Hendrik Wüst also paid his respects to the institute under the direction of Christiane Woopen and - like his predecessors - praised the institution as an outstanding addition to the academic excellence cluster in Bonn.

For Wüst, the ethical discussion about knowledge begins with two questions: What do I do with this knowledge? Do I actually want to know this? The Center for Life Ethics deals with these questions "in a cleverly balanced, interdisciplinary way and - as is to be expected in Bonn - at the very highest level", he said. "And that's why it's good that politics, which in the end also has to decide, can get interdisciplinary advice on some things in order to get orientation." Politicians do not lack advisors, he said, but this kind of profound ethics discussion is lacking.

The new institute wants to research life-changing dynamics in the areas of technologisation, economisation, ecologisation and globalisation and create orientation. Ethics is ascribed the function of a "cross-sectional perspective". In addition to scientific research at the centre, discussions are also to take place: The public discourse around ethical questions takes place in the "House of Young Thinking" in Schaumburg-Lippe-Straße 7. There, the question "How do we look at life?" was also discussed across disciplines during the opening. Volker Kronenberg, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities, praised the new centre's interdisciplinary orientation for "not seeing borders, but bridges".