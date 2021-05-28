GA listing : Here are the prettiest beer gardens in Bonn and the region

A beer garden listing without the Beuel Rheinlust is just about unthinkable. Located on the riverbank promenade next to the Kennedy Bridge, this buzzing place where people like to meet up, stands out with its downright picturesque, cozy surroundings: situated between gracious old linden trees are both beer benches and beer tables, but also round wooden tables with wooden folding chairs (for a total of around 200 seats). In between them, owner Wilfried Dung and his team have placed wine barrels, large plant containers with oleander and olive trees. Lanterns and discreet fairy lights create an atmospheric ambience in the evening hours.

The rustic forest restaurant in the Kottenforst train station, built in 1880 (with its three-story half-timbered building, by the way, a popular object for model train enthusiasts), also has a cozy beer garden under stately oak trees. A big plus for families is the attached children's playground. Cyclists, hikers, Nordic walkers and an increasing number of horseback riders like to stop at the Kottenforst station. Trains stop only on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays - every hour.

Waldgaststätte Bahnhof Kottenforst, Bahnhof Kottenforst 8, 53340 Meckenheim, www.waldgaststätte-bahnhof-kottenforst.de

, Tel. (0 22 25) 73 22. Open Tue-Sun from 11 am, closed on Mondays.