Christmas Market : Historical carousel enchants Bonn

This is how beautiful the historic carousel is at the Bonn Christmas Market. Foto: Hermes

Bonn The historic carousel at the Bonn Christmas Market is unique and for many a trip back in time. What do visitors find so beautiful about it?

Quietly and barely perceptible through the Christmas carols on the "Grand Carousel", Thea Offenbach (72), singing, answers the question of what made her ride on the nostalgic carousel with a hit song by Jürgen Marcus from the 1970s: "On the carousel everyone goes the same speed, that's why it would be nice to be ten again, there everyone is the same, whether they are poor or rich." That's all she has to say about it, she says. "It's all in there," she says.

The midwife, who comes from Cologne, is not the only one who touches the nostalgic carousel at Bonn's Christmas market. Some of the adult passengers enjoy the gentle turns of the carousel as a journey back in time to their childhood. While on modern rides flashing lights, sirens wail, clouds of fog rise and passengers are tossed wildly back and forth amid loud sound, the tiered carousel built according to historical models by Bonn showman Roland Barth (29) offers the smooth opposite. "My grandparents had a ride like this about 100 years ago," says Barth, who felt the time had come to bring the historic model back to life. With the assurance of Bonn market manager Kathrin Krumbach that she would give him a place for his tiered carousel at the Bonn Christmas market, Barth took the risk of turning his nostalgic dream into reality despite the Corona pandemic and painstaking efforts to convince his banks. Within six months, the carousel was built by hand in Bergantino (Veneto), Italy.

"A historic carousel like this has always been a dream of mine," says Krumbach, who, together with the entire Bonn Market Office, has taken possession of the horses and carriages on the first floor of the carousel. She had been looking for such a ride for a long time. "It's just not only something for children and families, but with the nostalgic effect it's also popular with adults," Krumbach says. She thinks it's beautiful. "It brings back all the childhood memories in me," says the 40-year-old market manager. With its slow spins, she says, time also stands still a little. "I think," adds her colleague Daniel Fischer (30), "that people also want to find a distraction from war and the energy crisis here." Guido Lenzen (46) confirms Fischer's assumption by saying that he "just wants to clear his head again". The master painter from the Ahr valley came to the Christmas market with seven employees of his company from Bad Bodendorf. "We all have hard times behind us in the Ahr valley," he says. The "ideal world" at the Christmas market is simply good for us.

Wanting to forget any catastrophes

"The catastrophes in the world leave no trace on anyone," says Thorsten Grell (26). "The veil that also lies over my generation is pulled away for a short time on the carousel." You feel safe on the carousel like in a happy family," says the man from Troisdorf. "It's pure joy," says Sandra Ehrnsperger (33), who has taken a seat on the backs of the colourful fairground horses with her two children. "It's still a few days until Christmas but there's already so much deceleration here that really puts me in the Christmas mood," she says, waving to her parents at the edge of the carousel.

The 20-year-old trainee Lea Mestrovic talks about her childhood memories. For a long time, she says, it was "uncool" for her to board such a "nostalgic thing", but now she has invited all her colleagues for a ride. Britta Möser (43) and Katrin Herrmann (42) also came to the Christmas market with their work colleagues. "It feels good to be a child again, to sit on a horse, to think about nothing and just have fun," says Möser. "And it's wonderful that you can finally get out and be with people again," adds Herrmann. These are the moments that for her are an essential part of Advent. It is only through the renunciation in the past Corona years that she now knows what she has been missing.

While the two women calmly turn in circles with the horses leisurely moving up and down on golden brass poles to the sound of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You", their colleagues stand at the edge of the carousel and cheerfully wave to them. "I probably haven't drunk enough mulled wine yet," says their boss Klemens Markowsky (55), otherwise he would probably have joined them. He is currently considering whether he should bring the child in him back to life with a ride on the merry-go-round. At his age, it takes a little effort.

Roland Barth reports of two elderly ladies who had heard about his new historic carousel on television and made their way to him with their walkers to relive their childhood. He was also particularly pleased by a senior citizen he didn't know who came back to him about an hour after her ride on the carousel and gave him an Advent calendar with a motif of a historic tiered carousel "because she wanted to say thank you and make me happy with it." It did him good to receive such nice compliments and approval from all sides. The investment in the "middle six-figure euro range" has also caused him many sleepless nights.