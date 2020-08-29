From August 28 to September 20 : Historical fair in Pützchen opens for three weeks

The historical fair in Bonn-Pützchen opened on Friday. Foto: Max Malsch

Bonn Merry-go-rounds have been spinning in Bonn-Pützchen since Friday afternoon: The historical fair is open, with adjustments having been made due to the corona pandemic. It’s open on the weekends, here are all the details.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

In mid-August, the City of Bonn granted fair operator Hubert Markmann permission to open the historical fair in Pützchen this year. Actually, the historical fair should have been open already in March but one day before the start, the City of Bonn withdrew permission because the corona pandemic was just starting to hit. Since then, the historical rides have been sitting idle in the fairground hall, waiting to be used.

From Friday, August 28 to Sunday, September 20, the fairground hall in Pützchen (Holzlarer Weg 42), will be open every weekend for enthusiastic fairgoers. Opening hours: Fridays from 2pm to 8pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 8pm. Youth 13 years and up, and adults pay 15.50 euros admission. Children up to two years-old get in free. Admission prices for children up to 13 years vary according to age. The price is for admission into the fair, there is no extra charge for the rides.

Historical fair in Pützchen: Hygiene measures in place due to coronavirus

The hygiene concept worked out by fair operator Markmann was approved by the licensing authorities and includes the following: In the fairground hall, the wearing of a mask is obligatory. A social distance of 1.5 meters must be observed. Hands must be disinfected at the entrance. For the protection of the fairground visitors and for contact tracing purposes, the organizer is required to document all visitors who come into the fairground hall.