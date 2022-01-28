Real estate : Home prices rise sharply in Bonn

Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn According to the Immowelt real estate website, prices for apartments and houses in Bonn rose by 18 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year. The real estate market is also very tight in other major German cities. Real estate agents from Bonn explain why.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

He's happy to carve out a little time for GA, even if his schedule is packed, says Wieland Münch, managing director of Bonn-based realtor Limbach Immobilien. The situation is even worse for some of his fellow realtors in Bonn and the region: Many report that they don't have time for an interview, others don't respond at all. Real estate brokers in the region seem to be busy at the moment. "Demand is huge," explains Münch, "and it far outstrips supply." So it's no wonder that prices for homes in Bonn 2021 have risen significantly. Münch receives several hundred inquiries within a few hours when he posts a new property online. According to the real estate website Immowelt, the price per square meter for apartments and houses in Bonn in 2021 was 18 percent higher than in the previous year.

The website used real estate advertised on immowelt.de as the basis for calculating the purchase prices. Only existing apartments with a size of 40 to 120 square meters were taken into account - new properties were not included in the calculation. In all 78 major German cities covered by Immowelt, prices for owner-occupied homes rose in 2021 compared with the previous year. Only in three of the cities surveyed (Göttingen, Reutlingen, Lübeck) had the real estate market remained relatively stable in terms of prices over the past year - there, asking prices increased by less than five percent.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

3,520 euros per square meter in Bonn

In Bonn, on the other hand, the median price per square meter in 2021 was 3,520 euros, while in 2020 it was 2,990 euros. However, Bernd Viebach, marketing and project manager at Kraft Immobilien GmbH in Bonn, takes a critical view of this 18 percent increase: "We consider this price increase to be exaggerated; Immowelt only represents around 35 percent of the properties published on real estate websites." The real price increase is calculated by a committee of experts on property values in Bonn.

Wieland Münch, who serves on the committee, has a different take on the situation: although he could not give any concrete figures before the report is published at the end of March. He assumes - unlike Viebach - that the figure will be higher than the 18 percent calculated by Immowelt. "The platform takes the offer prices as a basis. The expert committee, however, calculates the price increase of actual sales. There are also new-build apartments included. Since many new buildings were sold in Bonn in 2021, for example on Poppelsdorfer Allee, the actual price increase will be over 18 percent," Münch said. But the evaluation is still taking place.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Search often takes several years

Meanwhile, the higher prices are of course of particular concern to buyers, who often have to budget more money to buy an apartment or spend significantly longer looking for the right place to live. "There are many customers who are searching for more than two years," says Münch. And Viebach also reports that owner-occupants sometimes have to search for an apartment "for years." According to Münch, demand is high across all segments of the population. Both owner-occupiers and capital investors want to buy apartments in Bonn, Viebach adds.

The latter remain calm despite rising prices, whereas owner-occupiers are definitely annoyed, Viebach says. "There is a certain frustration one can sense. Anyone who has already had 50 viewings, doesn’t want to get into another bidding process. Because not everyone wants to buy at any price," Münch adds. He fears that demand in Bonn will continue to rise in the coming years, partly due to population growth. "And as long as there are no alternative investment opportunities, many people will continue to want to buy an apartment as an investment property.”

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Bonn can't keep up with new construction

The high demand can no longer be met in Bonn by building new apartments: "There are hardly any more building sites within the city." In addition, he says, not only have the costs for craftsmen and materials risen, but the requirements imposed by the authorities are also becoming increasingly complicated. "All of this is reflected in the price in the end," Münch explains.

According to the real estate broker, in recent years, an average of between 1,500 and 1,800 apartments get sold in Bonn each year. That's how many customers Münch has registered in his system alone - people looking to purchase a home. Of course there are also other brokers in Bonn who have numerous customers. It means that not everyone looking to find a new home will actually be able to find one. "Sometimes it's just a matter of luck in Bonn when customers find a suitable apartment.”

IMMOWELT Prices rising nearly everywhere Prices for apartments and houses have risen in many German cities, not just in Bonn, according to Immowelt. Real estate prices in the most expensive cities of Munich, Frankfurt am Main and Hamburg continue to climb. But even in cities where properties used to be affordable, prices have risen. In Erfurt, for example, prices increased by 31 percent, in Remscheid by 26 percent and in Leverkusen by 29 percent. The least expensive cities in the study are Chemnitz, where the median price per square meter in 2021 was 1,260 euros, Gelsenkirchen (1,370 euros) and Bremerhaven (1,400 euros). However, these cities also experienced double-digit percentage price jumps in 2021.