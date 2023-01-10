Suspected racist attack : Hooded men raise banner in front of refugee shelter in Bonn

The Ermekeil barracks in Bonn are an initial reception centre. Foto: Jill Mylonas

Update Bonn A group of hooded men chanted slogans and hoisted a banner with anti-immigrant slogans in front of the Ermekeil barracks in Bonn. The State Security Service is investigating.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

There was an apparent racist incident on Sunday in front of the Initial Reception Centre (EAE) for refugees in the former Ermekeil barracks in Bonn's Südstadt: according to police, security forces observed several men gathering in front of the barracks building at around 11.20 a.m. on Sunday afternoon, loudly chanting slogans and attaching a banner to a fence, which suggests a right-wing extremist agenda.

Now the police's State Protection Service has started an investigation - also because of the suspicion of organising an illegal assembly.According to several witnesses, the men were masked and dressed in black. They were a group of eight to twelve young men. They allegedly erected two fence elements at the entrance gate and attached a banner with the inscription "Raise fences / lover (asylum) applications". The men, who were all wearing identical white scarves around their necks, then left in the direction of Bonner Talweg.When the first police officers arrived in Ermekeilstraße, the group of men was no longer there. "A search in the immediate vicinity was unsuccessful," the police said. The officers only found the banner, which they seized.

Banner at Ermekeil barracks: police investigate politically motivated crime

Police spokesperson Michael Beyer explained on Monday that the investigators are now examining whether it was a politically motivated criminal act. In addition, there was the possible offence that it had been an unregistered assembly.

The Ermekeil barracks were converted into emergency accommodation in the course of the first wave of refugees in 2015 and later into a first reception facility of the state, where refugees receive initial medical care and are registered. At that time, a facility of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) was also installed there, in particular for the initiation of the asylum procedure. According to the responsible district government in Cologne, there are a total of 800 beds available in the barracks. An enquiry by the GA on Monday as to how many refugees are currently accommodated there, as well as the question as to what consequences the authority intends to draw from Sunday's incident, remained unanswered.

In the summer, the district government said that there was a rental contract for the EAE Bonn until the end of 2024. As reported, the owner of the barracks, the Bundesanstalt für Immobilienaufgaben (Bima), had planned to sell the buildings after the last military authorities moved out in 2013. The city of Bonn was to have been offered first refusal. However, at the beginning of 2022, Bima then publicly announced that it wanted to keep the barracks in its own portfolio and build flats there.

The police are now asking possible witnesses for further information and ask: Who observed the events in front of the barracks on Sunday morning and/or can provide information on the identity of the unknown persons? Information can be obtained by calling 0228/15-0 or by sending an e-mail to poststelle.bonn@polizei.nrw.de.