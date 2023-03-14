Health Services Hospitals in Bonn and Siegburg affected by Verdi strike
Bonn/Siegburg · Warning strikes in the health sector have been announced for Tuesday and Wednesday. In Bonn, the trade union Verdi is calling several institutions to strike - and the turnout is expected to be relatively high.
The trade union Verdi has called for warning strikes in the health sector on Tuesday and Wednesday. In Bonn, this affects several institutions: the LVR Clinic Bonn as well as municipal day-care centres and student unions. Employees of the Helios hospital in Siegburg are also taking part in the strike.
According to Verdi union secretary Arno Appelhoff, Verdi expects around 100 strikers from the LVR clinic and more than 70 from the Helios clinic. "We are calling the hospitals to strike only for Wednesday, and that means the early, late and night services," Appelhoff said. "So from Wednesday to Thursday." The plan is for strikers from all facilities to travel by bus to a central rally at the Cologne City Hospitals in Merheim. According to Appelhoff, workers from many cities, such as Gummersbach, Leverkusen and Bergisch-Gladbach will come there. "It is becoming apparent that the strike turnout will be very high," he says. "We definitely had to reorder buses." Two buses are leaving from the grounds of the LVR clinic in Bonn.
According to Appelhoff, the affected facilities have received notice of the strike. "Regarding the emergency staffing, we could not reach an agreement at the Helios Klinikum Siegburg and the LVR-Klinik in Bonn. Both clinics have asked for a much better emergency staffing than in 2020," he says. "We unilaterally assured emergency staffing," Appelhoff says.
(Original text: Jill Mylonas; Translation: Mareike Graepel)