Health Services Hospitals in Bonn and Siegburg affected by Verdi strike

According to Verdi union secretary Arno Appelhoff, Verdi expects around 100 strikers from the LVR clinic and more than 70 from the Helios clinic. "We are calling the hospitals to strike only for Wednesday, and that means the early, late and night services," Appelhoff said. "So from Wednesday to Thursday." The plan is for strikers from all facilities to travel by bus to a central rally at the Cologne City Hospitals in Merheim. According to Appelhoff, workers from many cities, such as Gummersbach, Leverkusen and Bergisch-Gladbach will come there. "It is becoming apparent that the strike turnout will be very high," he says. "We definitely had to reorder buses." Two buses are leaving from the grounds of the LVR clinic in Bonn.