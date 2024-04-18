From Bonn to Königswinter How 550 sheep crossed the Rhine by ferry

The direction of the migration is usually determined by the lead sheep. When Bois takes the first steps with two or three of them, the others follow. It is quite rare for a sheep to get lost, said the shepherd. After all, the herd animals don't want to be without their flock. Despite the mass, a missing sheep is usually quickly noticed. "Either a lamb is missing, then the mother screams, or the mother is missing, then the lamb screams," Bois described with a grin. The lambs sometimes stand still because they don't notice the flock moving on. The mothers, on the other hand, occasionally look for their curious lambs in the wrong direction and therefore move away from the flock. In such cases, he or one of the helpers drives off and brings the lost animal back with the trailer.