From Bonn to Königswinter How 550 sheep crossed the Rhine by ferry
Bonn/Königswinter · 550 sheep crossed the Rhine by ferry in Mehlem on Wednesday. Numerous onlookers accompanied the rare event. Travelling shepherd Johannes Bois also reported on everyday life with the flock.
Travelling shepherd Johannes Bois can hardly sneak up on the Mehlem ferry. Even from a distance, the onlookers, kindergarten children, cyclists and motorists waiting there can hear a lot of bleating and the occasional whistle, followed by a call. Suddenly, around 550 sheep and a donkey gather at the edge of the ferry pier. On Wednesday morning, Bois crossed over to Königswinter with the animals to take the sheep into the Siebengebirge from there
The sheep had spent the night in the Rheinaue before setting off towards Mehlem at around 8am. "On a day like today, I work between 12 and 16 hours," reported the travelling shepherd. Despite working seven days a week, Bois decided two years ago to make itinerant shepherding his main occupation. He had already developed a passion for it as a six-year-old on his first hikes with a travelling shepherd from his home town. Having just left school, he trained as a car salesman and worked in this profession for a while. "But that was never really my thing," he says looking back. Walking with the sheep, on the other hand, is exactly what he always wanted to do.
While the flock was spoilt by the sun and pleasant temperatures when they arrived in Bonn three days ago, on Wednesday morning they were accompanied by cool temperatures and light drizzle in places. "That doesn't bother us, we're used to it. We're outside with the animals all year round," said Bois. At around 9.40 am, hundreds of sheep trotted, trotted and jumped from the mainland onto the slightly swaying ferry. The donkey did not want to venture onto the vehicle without human company, but was eventually persuaded to travel with the herd. The moving ground hardly seemed to irritate the sheep. "They know what it's like to be on the move. They don't mind when a 40-tonne lorry hums along the road next to them," said the shepherd, describing his experiences.
Incidentally, the expert knows the individual animals quite well. "They're not that similar," he found. Because he spends so much time with them, he even notices little things like small changes in the gait of individual sheep. "This can happen, for example, if a small stone gets into the claw or if a sheep steps into something sharp-edged," says Bois. In such cases, the experienced shepherd takes immediate action. "It has to be cut out and then treated with a special spray so that no infection develops," he explained. Bois always tries to keep this treatment as short as possible, because "it's not painful for the animals, but it's not pleasant either."
The sheep rarely have names. If at all, the bottle-fed sheep are given a name at some point. "If the mother doesn't survive the birth or doesn't look after the lamb, or if the lamb is too weak," said the Remagen resident, citing possible reasons for bottle feeding. Nevertheless, the animals are not anthropomorphised; they should live as quickly as possible among the other sheep. "They are happier in the herd than with humans," he said. There is a noticeable difference between the lambs suckled by their mother and the bottle-fed sheep, especially for the many onlookers along the way. While most sheep don't like to be touched, it's fine for the bottle-fed sheep if a person wants to stroke them.
Leading sheep show the way
The direction of the migration is usually determined by the lead sheep. When Bois takes the first steps with two or three of them, the others follow. It is quite rare for a sheep to get lost, said the shepherd. After all, the herd animals don't want to be without their flock. Despite the mass, a missing sheep is usually quickly noticed. "Either a lamb is missing, then the mother screams, or the mother is missing, then the lamb screams," Bois described with a grin. The lambs sometimes stand still because they don't notice the flock moving on. The mothers, on the other hand, occasionally look for their curious lambs in the wrong direction and therefore move away from the flock. In such cases, he or one of the helpers drives off and brings the lost animal back with the trailer.
Unless there are longer journeys to be made, such as the one from the Rheinaue to Königswinter and the Siebengebirge, Bois walks between one and five kilometres with the animals every day. Once the net fence has been erected in the evening, the shepherd drives home to his wife and child. "That can sometimes be very late," said Bois.
(Original text: Petra Reuter; Translation: Mareike Graepel)