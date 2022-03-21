Settling in after fleeing : How a Ukrainian family is finding its feet in Bonn.

Introductory session: Anastasia with Thomas Zimmermann from the Lepehene Herbst dance school. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Courage and determination are the hallmarks shown by Anna (39). The Ukrainian fled to Bonn with her two daughters at the end of February. She wants to offer the children a normal life here as soon as possible. She’s already on the way there.

Solomia feels at home. The six-year-old squats next to another little girl on the floor in the gym of the day-care centre and opens her fruit box. Small red apple pieces are inside. The child holds the box out to her neighbour and she takes a piece, beaming with joy. It was only a fortnight ago that Solomia fled to Germany with her mother Anna (39) and sister Anastasia (13) to escape the war in Ukraine. Anna is determined to give her children their normal lives back as soon as possible. She not only found a day-care for the little one in a very short time. The big daughter has already been accepted at the comprehensive school in Kessenich and – and this brings tears of emotion to the mother's eyes - she is able to practise the dance sport she loves thanks to the spontaneous support of the Lepehne Herbst dance school. While Anna, who speaks good English, tells this, the six-year-old next door plays with the other children in her new day-care group. She seems carefree, sometimes she has to laugh out loud. For children, there are no boundaries. And no language barriers.

The small family had to leave their father behind. He is organising aid transport between the Polish border and Kyiv, Anna says. The 39-year-old talks to her husband every day. She doesn’t know exactly what’s happening in her hometown of Chernihiv. She only sporadically hears about constant rocket fire and civilians who have been killed from friends who are still holding out there. The humanitarian situation is said to be catastrophic, many buildings are destroyed. Anna does not know if her house is still standing. "My friends hardly leave their homes anymore."

Anna ran two travel agencies in the metropolis of 300,000 inhabitants near the border with Russia. As soon as she woke up at around 4.15 am on 24 February and heard the bombs hit, the decision was made: they had to flee. She and her husband quickly packed a few clothes and some provisions, got into the car and headed west. Their escape story is similar to that of many of their compatriots who have since arrived here: "It took us 14 hours to get to western Ukraine." They continued to Poland - already without Anna’s husband. Anna and her children spent two nights in the car. Friends of her brother live near Bonn, so she came here. Anna was lucky: she and her daughters soon found a place to stay with a family in Endenich. Her parents (aged 70 and 71), who were stuck in the basement of their house in Chernihiv for seven days, and her sister-in-law also reached Bonn by car a short time later and found accommodation with neighbours of Anna's hosts, who do not wish to be named. "I know that I have been infinitely lucky. I am grateful for that," says the young woman.

Anna and her family had a good life in Ukraine. They had a nice flat, good jobs. The children grew up in a sheltered environment; they went to kindergarten and school and had many hobbies and friends. Anastasia had even won many prizes in standard dance. And now? All gone. When they fled, they had to leave their normal lives behind – the same kind of lives that many families here lead. It’s difficult to see what’s really going on in Anna’s head. Every now and then she tries to smile, "we are so lucky to have arrived here," she says. That's what she always tells her daughters when they complain. "You can't cry all day. We have to make the best of it now."

Determined, ambitious and very disciplined is how her hosts describe the 39-year-old. The first thing she asked was: "Where can Anastasia go to school? " A place was quickly found in "Bonn's Fifth" through the municipal education authority. Headmistress Ursula Dreeser has a lot of experience with refugee children. "It’s important that they are integrated directly and find a connection," says the teacher. Anastasia is in the seventh grade and attends the daily German support course at the school. The girl immediately met other pupils who speak Russian and they help with translating. Dreeser also made sure that she is accompanied to school by a pupil who also lives in Endenich. Dreeser, who expects more children and young people from Ukraine to attend her school in the near future, does not think much of separate classes for refugee children. She is convinced that integration will be quicker if they attend regular classes. "What do they speak when they are among themselves? Ukrainian!" When Anastasia stood in her headmaster's office with her mother for registration, the girl was very shy and withdrawn, she says. "I brought in a student who speaks Russian and told her, tell Anastasia how difficult it was for you and that you didn't understand anything at first either." When the girl translated that, the 13-year-old had to laugh. "That's how it should be," says Dreeser, who is also pleased about the great willingness to help shown by the school community, which organised a relief transport to Ukraine just last week.

Six-year-old Solomia has settled in quickly at the day-care centre of the Protestant Trinitatis congregation in Endenich, according to her mum Anna and teacher Margret Klein (left). Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Anna looks at her watch. She has an appointment at the central warehouse for donations (Zesabo) on Endenicher Straße. She helps out there on a voluntary basis. "I can't be without work," she says, "do you know anything?" Fortunately, the hurdles for her are low. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, with a residence title, access to the German labour market is basically unrestricted for Ukrainian refugees. When she hears this, you can see her brain starting to tick over. You can be sure Anna will soon have a job.