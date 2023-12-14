In Germany since 2017 How a young Syrian became a hairdresser in Troisdorf

Karam Alhajmohamad came to Germany from Damascus in 2017 at the age of 17. His brother was already in Eitorf and was able to bring the young man over from the war in Syria through family reunification. In his home country, Alhajmohamad had helped out his uncle in the hairdressing salon during the summer holidays, but actually wanted to study after school. However, after he had to leave Damascus behind and flee to a foreign country, education seemed to be the best path for him. "He called me, and a short time later he was standing in my shop asking me for an apprenticeship. At first I was a little unsure, but after a short trial, I realised that he would be a good fit for us and wanted to give him a chance," recalls master hairdresser Manuela Andreas, who has been running her salon for five years.