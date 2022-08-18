Train on the wrong track : How an ICE train went astray behind Brühl station

Deutsche Bahn ICE trains on sidings. In Brühl, one such train went off the track. Photo: dpa/Boris Roessler Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Brühl Shortly after it left the railway station in Brühl, an ICE train ran onto a track that is only open to freight traffic at the weekend. Häfen und Güterverkehr Köln AG has never experienced this before.

An ICE train went astray in Brühl on Saturday evening. The consequences: The station could not be reached for several hours, and there was also damage to the ICE itself and to the overhead line and its suspension. What exactly happened?

Shortly before 8 p.m., a Deutsche Bahn ICE, which was on an empty run, deviated from the usual route and entered an area that is only used by goods trains. Shortly after the Brühl passenger station, the ICE drove onto tracks belonging to Häfen und Güterverkehr Köln AG, or HGK for short. Until it came to a standstill, the high-speed train headed towards the Vochem freight station instead of its actual destination. Its journey did not last long, however, because the HGK tracks are not supplied with electricity. This is not necessary for the diesel locomotives that use these tracks. The ICE came to a halt after its power supply broke. The train's pantograph was thus connected to the overhead line, and the bracket eventually derailed, damaging the overhead line system as well.

Christian Lorenz, press spokesman for the HGK, was correspondingly surprised by the incident: "This was certainly not an everyday occurrence for our employees in Brühl. We have never had an ICE on the HGK network before.“

Human error was involved in the incident

The incident has not yet been fully investigated by Deutsche Bahn. But it is already clear: The ICE's unusual wrong turn could only have been caused by human error. Mistakes were obviously made by both the dispatcher and the driver. Among other things, signs on the affected line indicate that it is not electrified.

Deutsche Bahn says: "Our train dispatchers and drivers are generally very well trained and all have in-depth technical expertise. Nevertheless, human errors cannot be completely ruled out. It goes on to say: "We learn from every such case. With the dispatcher, we will work through the incident with a training session.“

As a result of the incident, Brühl station was inaccessible from around 8pm to midnight late on Saturday night. "After the situation was clarified, a RheinCargo locomotive pushed the train out of the HGK network," Lorenz announced. According to a railway spokesperson, repairs to the overhead line and its suspension as well as to the train were then necessary. Lorenz said that the incident did not affect the safety of the HGK network at any time. No other locomotives were running on that section of line at the time.

The people in Brühl know only too well what the consequences of human and technical failure can be. In 2000, a train derailed at the station in Brühl. 9 people died, almost 150 were injured.