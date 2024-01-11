Immowelt analysis How are property prices developing in Bonn?
Bonn · In many German cities, property has recently become somewhat more expensive again after prices had fallen. A current Immowelt analysis shows how the situation in Bonn is developing.
Property could soon become more expensive again. Between October and January, asking prices for existing flats across Germany fell by an average of 0.2 per cent, i.e. remained almost stable. The period of noticeable price falls is therefore likely to be coming to an end. This is the conclusion of the Immowelt Price Compass for the 4th quarter of 2023, which compares the purchase price development of 75 square metre existing flats from the 1990s in 75 cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants
Prices have also risen slightly again in Bonn. On 1 January of this year, a square metre cost an average of 3719 Euro, compared to 3714 Euro on 1 October - a minimal increase of 0.1 percent. The price per square metre fell by 8.7 percent compared to the same quarter last year. However, the trend is now slowly moving upwards again from quarter to quarter, as shown by the price jumps in 29 other cities. Prices in Moers have risen the most at 4.2 per cent. Purchase prices also rose in Cologne: By 0.5 per cent to €4652 per square metre in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Immowelt authors attribute the fact that property prices are likely to bottom out soon to the more relaxed situation on the interest rate market. The ECB has stopped raising the key interest rate twice in a row. Building interest rates have therefore fallen again over the past six weeks. "If this trend continues, demand for residential property could recover over the course of the year," says Managing Director Felix Kusch. However, as the property market is naturally sluggish, he assumes that prices will continue to move sideways with slight fluctuations for a few more months.
Prices continued to fall in 43 of the 75 cities. At 4.3 per cent each, Saarbrücken and Göttingen recorded the sharpest decline. Flats in the major cities of Frankfurt and Munich also recently became slightly cheaper.
(Original text: Nina Bärschneider; Translation: Mareike Graepel)