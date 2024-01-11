Immowelt analysis How are property prices developing in Bonn?

Prices have also risen slightly again in Bonn. On 1 January of this year, a square metre cost an average of 3719 Euro, compared to 3714 Euro on 1 October - a minimal increase of 0.1 percent. The price per square metre fell by 8.7 percent compared to the same quarter last year. However, the trend is now slowly moving upwards again from quarter to quarter, as shown by the price jumps in 29 other cities. Prices in Moers have risen the most at 4.2 per cent. Purchase prices also rose in Cologne: By 0.5 per cent to €4652 per square metre in the fourth quarter of 2023.