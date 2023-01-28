From Marktplatz to Kaiserplatz : How attractive are the public squares and spaces in Bonn?

Outdoor dining on the Marktplatz in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Attractive public spaces are multifunctional and provide areas for people to meet up. Bonn's inner city has a particularly large number of different public squares and spaces. Here’s a look at what is offered in the various spaces and where there is room for improvement.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

"Public life takes place on streets and in town squares. The design of these spaces determines how intensively we use them," writes the Federal Environment Agency in a brochure on the subject of "Rethinking streets and squares". Livable city centers should entice people to stroll around, which also benefits retail and gastronomy. “When it’s a nice place to be, that is a reason to stay longer in the city and come back again," says Julian Aengenvoort, managing director of Hystreet, a company that measures pedestrian frequency in Bonn city center.

But what makes public squares attractive in the first place? The interdisciplinary "Project for Public Spaces" in the U.S. has defined four quality factors for public squares: They must be easily accessible, enable various activities from commerce to culture, and offer room for socializing. The fourth point is that the space should be comfortable and have a positive image. This includes, for example, seating, an attractive design, safety and cleanliness. It is precisely on this point that some public squares in Bonn city center have some catching up to do.

Adapting to heat and heavy rain

According to Theo Kötter, professor of urban planning and land use planning at the University of Bonn, good public squares are multifunctional, "with an inviting atmosphere for many activities." Climate adaptation is playing an increasing role. "Large sealed surfaces do little to reduce damage from heavy rains," says Kötter.

Münsterplatz, for example, curves from the center to the edge. In a new public square, city planners would lower paving and green spaces so that water can collect before it drains into the canal. To avoid areas where heat gets trapped in the city, green spaces and fountains or water features play an increasing role.

In many other cities, current planning projects are about reclaiming public space in the city center and freeing it from traffic or parked cars. In Bonn, this is an issue in the Altstadt, among other places, where parking spaces may be used permanently for gastronomy. In the pedestrian zone, however, the days when trams rumbled through Sternstrasse and cars parked on Münsterplatz are long gone. Only the nearby Stiftsplatz is still waiting for its already planned redesign.

The pedestrian zone has a presentable number of public squares to offer, which have different functions. Following is an assessment of Bonn’s public squares:

Bonn's Münsterplatz: Beethoven and events

As the largest city square, Münsterplatz with its famous Beethoven monument is often used for events. Therefore, the open space is particularly large. There is a lack - especially in summer - of shaded seating areas where people do not have to consume anything when they want to sit down for awhile.

Marktplatz in Bonn: Daily produce market and lunchtime offers

The stairs of the Old Town Hall are popular for wedding photos. From up there, however, you also have a good overview of the completely treeless square, which has always been used for market stalls. Various food trucks have also established themselves there, during lunchtime people have a wide choice of things to eat here and in the surrounding restaurants. A new trend: outdoor restaurants are separating themselves more from the square, both structurally and with flower planters.

Bonn's Friedensplatz: Buses and outdoor restaurants

When it's not a Christmas market, the most noticeable thing about Friedensplatz is the large number of buses that stop there. You can also sit here in front of pubs like the Sudhaus and do some people-watching. Despite the ban, there is still through traffic in addition to the buses.

Remigiusplatz in Bonn: Art and public restrooms

When Remigiusplatz was redesigned, a new public restroom structure was built. The most important achievement for the former flower market in Bonn is the sculpture Mean Average by Tony Cragg. The artist is not so happy with the location, mainly because of pigeons and too closely placed stands, which the city has approved here.

Remigiusplatz in Bonn with the work of art „Mean Average“. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Martinsplatz: Organic market and martyrs

Twice a week, stalls selling organic food are set up in the shadow of Bonn Cathedral. When not under renovation, two large stone heads also commemorate the Christian martyrs Cassius and Florentius. The outline of the former St. Martin's Church can still be seen in the pavement.

Bonn's Kaiserplatz: Has potential but alcohol and drug scene is problematic

Kaiserplatz is currently Bonn's problem child, although it offers two ice cream parlors and shaded outdoor restaurants in the summer. The reason it is problematic is that the alcohol and drug scene has been making greater use of the square since the Bonner Loch area across from Bonn Central Station was developed (taking away the area where the drug and alcohol scene used to be). The square has potential simply because of its prominent location: it connects the Hofgarten Palace and the Poppelsdorf Palace.

Hofgarten: Superstars and relaxation

Strictly speaking, the open grassy space behind Bonn's main university building is not a public square, even though it offers lots of room. Take, for example, the recent concert with superstar Robbie Williams or the 300,000 people at the big peace demonstration in 1981. Most of the time it's quiet here, people play ball and have picnics. If you have a guitar or juggling clubs, this is the place to be.

Bottlerplatz in Bonn: Freshness and free time

The small Bottlerplatz is particularly shady thanks to its plane trees, and the fountain and a water stream provide additional refreshment. With playground equipment and benches around it, Bottlerplatz has been a meeting place for families and now has competition from the playground on Budapester Strasse.

Mülheimer Platz: Hardly anyplace to linger

The dreary Kaufhof rear side is juxtaposed with the lively Haus der Bildung on Mülheimer Platz. This means the square has two faces, separated by the exit of the Münsterplatz garage. Apart from a long bench at the Alten Stadthaus, there is hardly anyplace to linger. In summer, one searches in vain for shade. Especially in comparison to the neighboring Bottlerplatz, Mülheimer Platz is not as inviting

New park next to Windeckbunker almost finished

On Budapester Strasse, the redesign of the green space next to the Windeckbunker is almost complete, the first of a total of twelve individual projects from the Innere Stadt 2.0 master plan.

On Budapester Straße in Bonn, the redesign of the green area next to the Windeck bunker is almost complete. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

"As the only park in Bonn's pedestrian zone, this open space is of great importance for recreation, but also for climate adaptation in an increasingly hot inner city," said city planning officer Helmut Wiesner at a press event. The area is to become a place of recreation for all generations, with a playground and water feature, benches and sunbeds. The section of Budapester Strasse in the direction of the Haus der Bildung will then be unsealed and landscaped.

The small park still has a backyard location, framed by delivery traffic, underground parking access and the city wall. According to Professor Kötter, the key to a long-term upgrading of the area is therefore that the Windeckbunker is also given a subsequent use with public facilities, culture or gastronomy. "Then the square will also get a different image," says the urban planning expert.

EXAMPLES FROM OTHER CITIES New furniture for public spaces In its "altstadt.raum" project, the city of Bielefeld has stopped through-traffic and outfitted parking lots with wooden seating landscapes, ping-pong tables and foosball tables. After the test phase, preparations are now underway for permanent changes and a planning competition. A piece of Paris for Freiburg: Following the example of the "Jardin du Luxembourg", the city had 80 Luxembourg chairs from the French company Fermob installed last summer. According to the city of Freiburg, the aim of the campaign is to "create places to linger and make hanging out in the city center a little bit more beautiful". The chairs can be moved at will on the respective squares and, in contrast to classic benches, can be put together easily and in a space-saving way when there are events. The "Werkraum Erlangen" project is also about rethinking the inner city. The administration's goal: “To provide a more pleasant experience for those who come, more greenery and, above all, more life to Erlangen's old and inner city." This year, there will again be an open-air dance floor in the Theaterhof. Chairs will return to the Neustadt Kirchenplatz starting in March. Zurich has a working group on art in public spaces. One project from 2010 to 2020 was the "Gasträume" (guest rooms): museums and galleries were invited to set up art in urban spaces from June to September. The city also uses art projects to raise awareness of changes in public space.