Euro 2024 How Bonn hotels and restaurants benefit from football fans

It’s not just the usual pubs offering live broadcasts of the games, but many cafes and restaurants too. This offer is being well received, particularly by the Scots. On Monday, they reportedly drank the Pendel dry. Manager Tanja Baumhauer-Overath is delighted with the new customers and confirms the rumour with a laugh: “Yes, we had to reorder.” The Scots are living up to their reputation for being able to hold their drink. But if anyone thinks they are drunken hooligans, they are greatly mistaken, says the restaurateur: “They are great guests. The best fans ever.” The Scots not only generate revenue through the amount they drink but also create a great atmosphere just by being there. They are sociable, polite, and sing a lot – even with other guests.