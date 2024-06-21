Euro 2024 How Bonn hotels and restaurants benefit from football fans
Bonn · The Scots have conquered Bonn – at least during the European Championship. Cologne might be the host city, but many kilt-wearers and football fans from other nations have also settled down in Bonn. What do Bonn hoteliers and restaurateurs have to say?
They wear blue jerseys, flags with the Saint Andrew's Cross, and often kilts – there’s no mistaking the new guests in Bonn. They are, of course, Scottish football fans who have travelled to Germany for the European Championship. With Scotland playing its second group match in Cologne on Wednesday, many Scots made Bonn their base since the start of the week. By Monday evening, the guests were flocking to Bonn’s restaurants and demonstrating how much they drink and how they like to party. But what do the hoteliers and restaurateurs think about this?
Stroll through Bonn’s city centre on match days and it quickly becomes clear that Bonn is also benefiting from the European Championship. “Bonn benefits not only through sales but also through a better atmosphere in the city, especially thanks to the many nice Scottish fans,” says Michael Schlößer, owner of Hotel Bonnox and chairman of the Bonn Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga).
It’s not just the usual pubs offering live broadcasts of the games, but many cafes and restaurants too. This offer is being well received, particularly by the Scots. On Monday, they reportedly drank the Pendel dry. Manager Tanja Baumhauer-Overath is delighted with the new customers and confirms the rumour with a laugh: “Yes, we had to reorder.” The Scots are living up to their reputation for being able to hold their drink. But if anyone thinks they are drunken hooligans, they are greatly mistaken, says the restaurateur: “They are great guests. The best fans ever.” The Scots not only generate revenue through the amount they drink but also create a great atmosphere just by being there. They are sociable, polite, and sing a lot – even with other guests.
Euro in Bonn: Hoteliers Thrilled with the Guests
Oliver Balthasar Fischer, owner of the Brauhotel, also talks of the Scots’ friendly nature. He knows them both as guests in the hotel’s restaurant and as overnight guests. They are very respectful, always polite, and “totally decent”. Even after their fifth beer, they still warmly thank the staff.
Beer is, of course, an important topic at the brewery hotel. Pilsner is particularly popular with the Scots, but in a half-litre glass. As a result, there was already none left at the brewery hotel before 9 p.m. on Tuesday. But Fischer particularly noticed one positive aspect: "The Scots really drink a lot, but they don't like to get drunk." He observed that they also don’t really like high-proof spirits like schnapps.
Euro in Bonn: Scots stay for different lengths of time
As a hotelier, Fischer is also pleased with the Highlanders: “We are currently fully booked,” he reports – mainly by Scots. At times, only one room was occupied by someone not from Scotland. Currently, of the 32 beds, about 25 are occupied by people from the British Isles. They stay for various lengths of time, Fischer recounts: “We have a very young man who is staying here for two weeks. Others leave after the next game. We also have couples and families here.” Fischer is “astonished and positively” surprised by the Scots’ response and sees it as an opportunity for Bonn: “Some Scots are exploring the area, and you see them sitting in cafes during the day. This is great for our gastronomy and culture.”
Sven Baden, manager of Hotel Aigner in the Altstadt, agrees. They are also very well booked, especially by Scots. The reason why they like to stay in Bonn is obvious to him – apart from the good transport links to Cologne: “The Cologne area has drastically increased room prices for the games. That’s why fans are now drawn to the surrounding area.” He and other Bonn hoteliers have only slightly increased their prices, while in Cologne, he has heard of rooms costing 700 to 900 euros per night (see “Prices”). “We want our guests to be happy and come back. This way, Bonn also benefits from a tourism perspective,” Baden says, particularly in reference to the Scots: “They are very sociable. I hope they come back.”
Anass El Bouraqadi, director of Hotel Domicil, also sees the tourism potential. Of his 236 rooms, about 20 percent are currently occupied by Scots. He also hosts other European Championship guests from the Netherlands and England: “Of course, the European Championship is good for Bonn. Fans need to eat, sleep, order taxis, or shop.”
Birgit Landsberg, acting head of Bonn-Information, has not noticed any significant change in tourism due to the Scottish guests. She suspects the Scots are exploring the region on their own. Therefore, there are no special offers for them: “We mustn’t forget why these guests are here – they want to watch the football games.” However, she also expects high occupancy rates in the gastronomy and hotels and sees a long-term opportunity for Bonn tourism: “We are delighted to welcome international guests from all over the world and hope to convince football fans of Bonn’s advantages as a tourist destination and encourage them to visit the region again.”
The European Championship is already having a financial impact, as hotelier Michael Schlößer notes: He himself has already made about five percent more revenue, mainly due to the Scots. Dehoga expects further good sales through increasing overnight stays.
(Original text: Chantal Dötsch; Translation: Jean Lennox)