Rhine to reach 6.80 meters How Bonn is preparing for minor flooding

“For the public order service, civil engineering department and fire department, none of this is yet a cause for concern. We assume that we will remain below seven meters,” says Sascha Hessenbruch, head of the city's public order service. However, the water level is rising at an unusually quick rate, which is solely due to the flooding from southern Germany. On Monday, ten to 15 centimeters were added within a few hours. Hessenbruch appeals to pedestrians and cyclists to keep an eye on the rising water and to not use closed-off paths. “You can't see how deep the water is. A small depression becomes enough to sink.” Currently, some areas at the Mehlem ferry are already under water, as is the Roman crane near the north bridge.