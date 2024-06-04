Rhine to reach 6.80 meters How Bonn is preparing for minor flooding
Bonn · The Rhine is expected to reach the 6.80 meter mark in Bonn in the next few days. For the city, this is not an alarming situation but cyclists and pedestrians should be cautious. The Bundeshäuschen restaurant is gambling that the water level will not rise much higher.
In view of the heavy rainfall over the past few days, especially upstream on the Rhine, the water level in Bonn is continuing to rise. According to the forecast of the Rhineland-Palatinate State Environment Agency, the Rhine is expected to reach 6.80 meters by Wednesday, possibly even close to the seven-meter mark. Between five and 7.40 meters is considered to be “minor flooding”.
“The city administration is keeping an eye on the situation. Areas at risk are being regularly monitored by the municipal public order service in order to be able to react at short notice if necessary,” announced the press office of the City of Bonn at the beginning of the week. In order to prevent the Rhine water from entering the sewer system, the civil engineering office has closed various valves in the sewer network. On Monday evening, the water level was just under six meters.
“For the public order service, civil engineering department and fire department, none of this is yet a cause for concern. We assume that we will remain below seven meters,” says Sascha Hessenbruch, head of the city's public order service. However, the water level is rising at an unusually quick rate, which is solely due to the flooding from southern Germany. On Monday, ten to 15 centimeters were added within a few hours. Hessenbruch appeals to pedestrians and cyclists to keep an eye on the rising water and to not use closed-off paths. “You can't see how deep the water is. A small depression becomes enough to sink.” Currently, some areas at the Mehlem ferry are already under water, as is the Roman crane near the north bridge.
Underground car parks could fill up
In the unusual event that the Rhine does rise higher than expected, the situation is being monitored constantly. “From seven meters upwards, the groundwater could push into the private and public underground car parks,” says Hessenbruch. Then it would be necessary to ensure that vehicles are removed. There is some relief when it comes to the Alter Zoll: “There are fewer cars on the road there thanks to the new traffic routing,” says Hessenbruch. In the past, vehicles regularly had to be towed away there to get them to safety.
Michael Opgenorth from the Bundeshäuschen restaurant near Oberkassel has to take his chances these days. “From 7.10 meters, the water starts to run into our cellar,” says the restaurateur, whose family has experienced flooding for decades. “As things stand, I don't need to do anything. The only problem is that when it reaches above 6.85 meters, I can no longer get to the Bundeshäuschen with the trailer.” The last time things got tricky at Christmas time, he was able to rely on the help of friends and clubs. “That was a great help,” he says.
Will he now close the restaurant as a precaution? “No. We'll stay open as long as people can get to us without getting their feet wet.” His motto is: “In summer we live off the Rhine, in winter we live with it.” But he has to admit that the start of this summer has been quite wet. “I think we'll all have to get used to it,” says Opgenorth with regard to the climate.
What happens at which water level?
The city determines what precautions are in put place for the different water levels. From six meters, for example, high water mark I is reached, at which point barges and boats are only allowed to travel slowly and in the middle of the river. Shortly afterwards, the Graurheindorf ferry is the first to stop operating, followed by Mehlem when it reaches 7.60 meters and Dollendorf when it gets to 7.90 meters. Access roads to the Rhine are closed in Beuel when it reaches seven meters.
If the Rhine reaches eight meters, this is referred to as high water mark II - shipping traffic is suspended. At just over eight meters, the Rhine overflows its banks in Beuel. North of the Kennedy Bridge, Rheinaustrasse is spared from flooding by the dam at Wolfsgasse up to a level of 9.50 meters. In Bonn, Charles-de-Gaulle-Strasse is then closed downstream as far as Hermann-Ehlers-Strasse. The situation becomes critical from 8.20 meters, called “major flooding”. Technical emergency control centers are set up in Bad Godesberg and Bonn. From 9.50 meters, the new flood protection in Beuel fails to hold.
(Orig. text: Nicolas Ottersbach; Translation: ck)