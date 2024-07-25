Climate activists bring air traffic to a grinding halt How holiday makers are reacting to cancellations at Cologne/Bonn Airport
Cologne/Bonn · Many passengers were already on the plane or at the gate at Cologne/Bonn Airport early on Wednesday morning when the news broke about climate activists near the runway. Here’s what the holiday makers experienced and what happens next.
While the first planes take off again at Cologne/Bonn Airport in the morning, Reinhold and Susanne Schulte are looking for a way to get to Vienna that day after all. ‘Our children gave us the trip as a present for our golden wedding anniversary and we were so happy,’ says Susanne Schulte. The couple set off by car from Papenburg in Emsland at around 1 a.m., arrived at Cologne/Bonn Airport on time, checked in their luggage and were just about to board the plane, which was due to take off at 6.45 a.m., when the stop signal came. ‘We were told we weren't allowed out because the police were on the premises,’ Reinhold Schulte recalls. There was still no talk of climate activists.
Five climate activists had stuck themselves near the runway at Cologne/Bonn Airport that morning and paralysed air traffic for around three hours. Only after the police had removed all five activists from the taxiway was air traffic cleared again at around 9am.
‘They should think of other targets,’ says Susanne Schulte about the activists, ‘they don't realise what they're doing.’ She thinks of the high costs, the missed appointments and, last but not least, the many small children who suffered particularly from the difficult situation. The couple and other passengers were in the dark for hours until it was clear that the flight had been cancelled and they would have to retrieve their luggage. ‘We hardly got any information,’ says Reinhold Schulte, ‘there were 1,000 people in the queue and only three people behind the counter.’
Many passengers had to wait for hours on the plane
The extended Bachmann/Meyer family was already on the 5.30 a.m. flight to Mallorca when the pilot announced: ‘Someone has got stuck, please be patient.’ The seven Rhinelanders, aged between 17 and 82, did indeed have to be patient. It took two hours before they were able to leave the aircraft and some more time before they got their luggage back, says Ralf Bachmann.
When they sat down for breakfast in a restaurant at the airport at around 10 a.m., they still had hopes that they would be travelling to the Balearic Islands in the afternoon. But their hopes were dashed when their travel agent called and explained that there was only one flight left on Thursday at 4.30 pm from Dortmund. The anger at the activists who are campaigning for more climate protection in this way is unlikely to have died down by then. "It would be fine if they went to the politicians and said: ‘Do something’. But we're really upset about the way they're going about it here,’ says Bachmann.
Bottles of water are handed out along the queues
After hours of waiting, Wayne Barrow from Hagen and his wife make their way home to Westphalia rather relaxed. Both wanted to fly to Edinburgh in Scotland that morning. ‘You have to accept the situation and do what you can,’ says the 49-year-old. The staff at the airport and at Eurowings may not have had much information, but they did make an effort. For example, they at least handed out water along the queues. After many phone calls, the couple received some good news from their organiser: ‘We have been confirmed for a flight on Thursday and can extend the trip by one day.’ So they wouldn't lose anything.
For Joshua Hanemann and Letje Jäger, the week in Ibiza was to be unforgettable, as the 21-year-old and the 18-year-old had planned their first holiday together on the Balearic island. They set off by car from Wilhelmshaven on Tuesday evening and the plane was due to take off at 5.10am on Wednesday. ‘The plane stopped on the way to the runway,’ says Hanemann, ‘and we had to stay put for two hours.’ They then had to wait another three hours for their suitcases. ‘We were completely lost because nobody told us what to do next.’
The two of them are standing outside car park 3 at around 11 a.m. They have just been told by their travel agent that they can fly from Frankfurt to Ibiza via Vienna on Thursday morning. So now they want to drive on to the Main. ‘Instead of sun, we're going for a stroll through the city this afternoon,’ says Hanemann, who, like his girlfriend, is sad about the lost day's holiday, but doesn't want to see everything in a negative light.
Original text: Bernd Eyermann / Translation: Mareike Graepel