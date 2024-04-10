80th anniversary of D-Day How the final years of the war shaped a Königswinter man

The memories of those memorable messages from the country whose language he learnt off by heart and which he would later visit so often are still vivid. "That was the topic at the time and it interested me. It was obvious, I heard that the Allies had landed, they wanted to break through to Germany, to my home country," says Hank. He was eleven years old when the Battle of Normandy began. 1.5 million Allied soldiers arrived there in the weeks that followed; they fought against half a million Germans. The day after Gerold's twelfth birthday on 24 August, the Allies liberated Paris without a fight to the cheers of the population, where Charles de Gaulle formed a provisional French government.