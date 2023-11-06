Commemoration in the region How the Middle East war overshadows the pogrom commemoration in the region
Region · 85 years ago, on 9 November 1938, the synagogues burned in Germany. Jewish citizens were no longer safe. The commemoration of this day in the region is overshadowed by the war in the Middle East.
Every year on 9 November, many people in the region commemorate the Jewish citizens who lost their lives in the pogrom night of 1938. Synagogues were burnt down and the shops and homes of Jewish citizens were destroyed. This year's commemorations are naturally influenced by the war in the Middle East.
■ Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. The Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler Synagogue Citizens' Association is inviting people to the former Ahrweiler synagogue at Altenbaustraße 12 on Thursday, 9 November, to commemorate the victims of the Reichspogromnacht. According to the association, the event will be organised musically by the Alexandra Tschida Ensemble. "Alexandra Tschida, soprano, Petra Schwarzkopf, mezzo-soprano and Ilse Kösling, piano, prove that Jewish music cannot be reduced to klezmer alone with their impressive and extremely varied programme," says the announcement.
The ensemble will perform works by Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, Fanny Hensel, Ilse Weber, Felicitas Kukuck, Kurt Weill and George Gershwin as well as songs from Anatevka, Yentl, West Side Story and My Fair Lady. There are also hits from the 1920s. Songs in Hebrew round off the programme.
With its selection of music, the ensemble tells of the lives of Jewish composers before, during and after the Nazi regime, with the emphasis on "life in any case". The musicians celebrated Jewish life in Germany and showed the beauty and timelessness of Jewish music.
■ Bad Honnef. The annual commemoration of the barbaric burning of the Jewish synagogue 85 years ago, on 9 November 1938, will be overshadowed in Bad Honnef this year by the current escalation in the Middle East, as Rolf D. Cremer, Chairman of the "Jewish Past and Present in Bad Honnef" association founded in September, said in response to a GA enquiry. People have been meeting at the newly refurbished memorial plaque on Kirchstraße for decades. "Of course, these quiet and always depressing hours of remembrance are ostensibly about the atrocity of burning down the synagogue. But in truth, and everyone is aware of this, it is about a much bigger issue: the freedom and dignity of all people, which is firmly anchored in the German Basic Law," explains Cremer.
The synagogue, like any place of worship, is a place of identification and a sense of togetherness. "With the destruction of the synagogue, the Nazi state sent a brutal message to the Jews that there was no place for them in the cities and communities of Germany or anywhere else; that they would find no place to gather, no place as a community and ultimately no place to live," says the economics professor.
Just how important and topical this issue is again or still is today is made "unmistakably clear" by the current Hamas terror since 7 October, says Cremer. "In Germany - more than anywhere else - we must stand unequivocally on the side of Israel, but above all on the side of our Jewish fellow citizens in Germany," demands the Bad Honnef resident. In concrete terms, it is about living in freedom and dignity locally and ensuring that Jews can find a home here and feel at home. "The newly founded association 'Jewish Past and Present in Bad Honnef' is dedicated to making Jewish life in Bad Honnef visible, tangible and worth living.“
The commemoration will begin at 6 pm at the memorial plaque for the Honnef synagogue on Kirchstraße. Professor Rolf Cremer will give the keynote address and schoolchildren have prepared presentations. Everyone who wants to set an example against the reign of violence and terror is invited. The event will be accompanied by music from the Bad Honnef Music School.
■ Windeck-Rosbach. Since 7 October, the police have increased their daily patrols along the "Landjuden an der Sieg" memorial site in Windeck-Rosbach. They also accompany all events organised by the Rhein-Sieg district facility. "We have always reported when we have had Jewish speakers," says district archivist Claudia Maria Arndt. However, the organisation is currently working even more closely with the police. This will also be the case at the official commemoration of the 85th anniversary of the November 1938 pogroms on Thursday, 9 November, in the Salvatorkirche in Rosbach. From 4 p.m., Arndt and others will lend their voices to contemporary witnesses from the region who will describe the escalation of anti-Jewish violence and the consequences for the Jewish population of the German Reich in their own words.
She had not expected the current events in the Middle East in this form, says the district archivist. "I know some people who live there or have family there," she says. Their fates touched her deeply. Naftali Fürst, for example, who has often spoken about his life as a Holocaust survivor in the Rhein-Sieg district, reported that his granddaughter's parents-in-law were murdered by Hamas. Out of fear, his granddaughter and her family then hid in a bunker. "I never thought that would happen again," says Arndt.
Her Israeli neighbour also told her about his fear: "He says that people don't want to identify themselves as Jewish, not even in Germany," says the district archivist. She fears that there won't be a return to normality any time soon. Nevertheless, the memorial is sticking to its six-month programme. "We had an Israel lecture at the Siegburg City Museum in October," she says. However, the idea of cancelling it was abandoned. Instead, there was an increased police presence and security measures in the museum. These will continue to be in place for all events at the memorial.
■ Rheinbach. "Remember - commemorate - admonish": this is the motto of the annual silent walk in Rheinbach to commemorate the victims of the 1938 pogrom. Peter Schürkes describes how the walk has been organised since 1988. The event is organised privately; Schürkes and his fellow campaigners Anton Beyer, Jochen Bois and Willi Oberheiden see themselves more as inviters. "Every year, it is important to remember the atrocities committed by the Germans, not only but especially against the Jews," they write. The Hamas murders made it particularly important. But: "The causes of this violence will not disappear in the future.“
The silent walk makes it clear where hatred and violence can lead. On Thursday, 9 November, at 5.30 p.m., the walk will start from the Gnadenkirche and go through the city centre. Along the way, there will be several stops at houses where Jewish Rheinbach residents lived before most of them were sent to the extermination camps in the East via Endenich Monastery. The names are read out there - and what is known about their fate. Including the Jewish cemetery, there are eight stations.
Schürkes is not worried that the current events could cause problems during the silent walk. "We are well guarded by the police," is his experience from previous years. And he emphasises: "Anyone who wants to take part is very welcome." According to Schürkes, these are not just long-established Rheinbach residents. In recent years, many refugees have also taken part in the silent walk.
Before the silent walk, there will be a church service in Rheinbach's Gnadenkirche church from 5 pm. The town of Rheinbach is also organising a memorial service to mark the November pogroms of 1938. Mayor Ludger Banken is inviting schoolchildren in particular to the former site of the synagogue that was destroyed on Thursday, 9 November at 6.45 pm in Schweigelstraße. Those interested can meet at the memorial in the foyer of the town hall from 6.15 pm beforehand.
Original text: Sven Westbrock, Mario Quadt, Nadine Quadt and Juliane Hornstein
Translation: Mareike Graepel