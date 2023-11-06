Commemoration in the region How the Middle East war overshadows the pogrom commemoration in the region

Remembering and commemorating

On the 85th anniversary of the November pogrom, the town of Bornheim will commemorate the victims of National Socialist terror on Friday, 10 November. The event "Remembering for today and tomorrow" begins at 6 pm at the stumbling stones for the Jewish families Voos and Bähr in front of the house at Beethovenstraße 34 in Bornheim-Merten.

The town of Meckenheim will commemorate the destruction and burning of Jewish synagogues, shops and houses on Thursday, 9 November at 6 pm at the Prof.-Scheeben-Straße/Synagogenplatz memorial stone. After a speech by Mayor Holger Jung, pupils from years 9 and Q1 of the Konrad-Adenauer-Gymnasium will read texts, including a contemporary witness report, in which they will commemorate the pogrom night as the prelude to the Holocaust. Supported by teacher Christina Eilers, the pupils put together their own programme. Before the wreath-laying ceremony by the mayor, Margret Traub, chairwoman of the Jewish community in Bonn, will address the pogrom night of 1938 with a text. A silent march will then set off for the Jewish cemetery.

In remembrance of the pogrom night and as a reminder for the present, the executive committee of the CDU community association in Alfter invites you to a memorial service at the Jewish cemetery on Thursday, 9 November, from 6 pm. The meeting point is at 5.45 pm on the corner of Buchholzweg and Hühnerbuschweg for the commemorative walk to the Jewish cemetery. Gentlemen taking part are asked to wear a head covering.