No reduction in public transport : How the new coronavirus measures will affect Bonn

COVID-19 CASES IN BONN

As of Thursday, 411 people in Bonn are currently infected with the coronavirus. In the past seven days, 369 new infections have been reported in Bonn. This represents 111.82 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. An emergency mechanism introduced by the federal and state governments goes into effect when there are 50 or more new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Since February 28 this year, 2,135 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. 15 people have died in connection with Covid-19 and 1,709 people have recovered.

On Wednesday, 51 Covid-19 patients from Bonn and the surrounding area were in Bonn hospitals. 15 of them are in intensive care units, eleven are on respirators.