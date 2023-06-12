Giant vehicles from the USA How the organisers are preparing for the monster truck show in Bad Godesberg

Five tonnes, four wheels and up to 1000 hp engine power: Monster trucks are not allowed on the road in Germany. But time and again they are shown by fairground operators at different events, for example on 18 June in Bad Godesberg at the "Monster Truck Street Show". This is when showman Alexander Lemoine will bring two of the trucks to the car park at Rigal'sche Wiese. The event is scheduled to last one and a half hours and will not only feature the two trucks but also motocross bikes, a quad bike and two cars. There will also be flames and daredevil jumps with the motorbike, the 49-year-old reveals.