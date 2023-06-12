Giant vehicles from the USA How the organisers are preparing for the monster truck show in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · A monster truck show will soon be making a stop in Bad Godesberg. The monstrosities weighing tons are imported from the USA and have been the Lemoine family's business for many years. The special thing about them: The trucks do not run on petrol.
Five tonnes, four wheels and up to 1000 hp engine power: Monster trucks are not allowed on the road in Germany. But time and again they are shown by fairground operators at different events, for example on 18 June in Bad Godesberg at the "Monster Truck Street Show". This is when showman Alexander Lemoine will bring two of the trucks to the car park at Rigal'sche Wiese. The event is scheduled to last one and a half hours and will not only feature the two trucks but also motocross bikes, a quad bike and two cars. There will also be flames and daredevil jumps with the motorbike, the 49-year-old reveals.
Lemoine himself has been riding the monster trucks since he was three years old. He took over the show business revolving around the giant four-wheelers from his father, and his sons are the third generation of his family to work there. From Easter to the beginning of November, Lemoine is on the road with the trucks all over Germany with his family, his business partner's family and his team. "We look for places where there haven't been any shows for a while," is how Lemoine explains why the choice has now fallen on Bad Godesberg.
When they are on the road with the trucks, the group of up to 15 people live in caravans. "We even have a dishwasher and washing machine. Everything you need is there," says Lemoine, whose 17-year-old son shows jumps on the motocross at the shows.
Imported from the USA
The showman has his headquarters in Heinsberg. The trucks are parked there in the winter and cars that are used at shows are also stored there. The Lemoines' monster trucks come from the USA, the showman reports: "A truck like that costs about 200,000 euros new. We use good used trucks". The vehicles were brought from the States to Germany by ship.
The highlight of every monster truck show for the spectators is the moment when the huge machines crush smaller cars underneath them. Lemoine uses up to five cars per show for this. Some of them are practically ready for the scrap heap, but they are still roadworthy. They do a few laps before falling victim to the huge trucks. "We are basically a car circus," is how Lemoine describes the show.
Before each show, Lemoine asks around the neighbourhood in search of old cars, he says. Are there people there who want to get rid of their old vehicles? To attract attention, Lemoine and his colleagues leave business cards on old cars, for example. Anyone who gives their vehicle to the showmen gets free tickets to the shows and up to 100 euros per car.
Search for scrap cars
For the event in Bad Godesberg, Lemoine has not yet found any scrap cars ten days before the show. If necessary, he will use old vehicles from his pool in Heinsberg. But he still hopes that things will work out like they did in Cologne, where the 49-year-old is organising a show next weekend. Several car owners have already contacted him there.
The monster truck shows usually take place on public or private car parks, for example outside supermarkets. He pays 500 to 1000 euros per day and event for the rent, Lemoine says. "If 200 to 300 spectators come, we cover our costs. If 500 come, it is profitable for us." There is capacity for up to 800 spectators at Rigal'sche Wiese.
Some cities and municipalities demand additional conditions for using their spaces, such as a site plan or a security concept. The latter puts a spoke in the organiser's wheel: "[A] security concept that can cost up to 10,000 euros is something we can't afford," says Lemoine. On the car park at Rigal'sche Wiese, which belongs to the city, the organisers say they only have to ensure that the lot is cordoned off the evening before the event.
Trucks run on methanol
The two Lemoines monster trucks are in operation for ten minutes per show. They run on methanol, a fuel that is also used as an alternative fuel in ships. Methanol is considered more efficient and more environmentally friendly than petrol. At the same time, it serves as chemical cooling for the trucks' large engines, Lemoine explains.
The showman cannot understand any criticism of his business: "Then you might as well ask whether we still need Formula 1," he says. During the events, he also makes sure that no liquids, such as oil or petrol, from the cars are left on the grounds. He is happy about the enthusiastic spectators after the show: "I like doing my job because it makes people happy".
Original text: Franziska Klaes
Translation: Jean Lennox