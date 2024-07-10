SWB air conditioning system How the Stadtwerke try to keep buses and trains cool
Bonn · When the thermometer reads 30 degrees, the heat’s a challenge for people on buses and trains. Stadtwerke Bonn does try to alleviate the heat with a cooling system - but if you ask passengers, it doesn't work.
Carolina Heeg commutes to work from Bonn to Cologne every day. Her journey begins on a bus operated by Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) at Basketsring in the Hardtberg district. On hot days, such as those currently occurring in Bonn, the journey becomes a real challenge. "It's always hot on the bus and the air conditioning is always off," says Heeg. She describes her experience with the buses on routes 608, 609 and the express bus (SB) 69 as "crowded and smelly".
Buses are equipped with air conditioning
All SWB Bus und Bahn buses are equipped with air conditioning, says SWB spokesperson Clarissa Pütz. The temperature in the vehicle is automatically set a few degrees centigrade cooler depending on the outside temperature. "This creates a pleasant effect for passengers when they board," says Pütz. The fact that it is still very warm in the vehicles is also due to the dense network of stops in Bonn. "As a result, the doors are opened frequently and at short intervals, which naturally affects the cooling capacity of the air conditioning systems," says Pütz. It is not possible to say how often the air conditioning system breaks down. There are no statistics on this. If an air conditioning system fails, the affected bus is taken out of service and repaired.
"When everyone is crammed into the bus, you don't notice the air conditioning," says a 24-year-old from Bonn. He travels on route 603 every day and says it is sometimes warmer inside the bus than outside. The Bonn resident not only finds the buses uncomfortable, but also the trains are very warm and stuffy. According to SWB, 15 light rail vehicles are equipped with air conditioning, but he has not yet caught any of them. According to the public utility company, 35 vehicles cannot be air-conditioned for technical reasons. "The required systems would be too large and too heavy and would exceed the permissible vehicle weight," explains Pütz. Work is currently underway on a project to create extended ventilation in the passenger compartment. What this will look like remains to be seen.
SWB owns 75 light rail vehicles. Alexandra and Lukas have not yet been able to get hold of an air-conditioned tram either. They only wanted to give their first names. "I often travel on the 16, and it's always extremely warm. At most, the windows are open so that fresh air can get through," says Alexandra. Lukas is a regular on the 66 and just as unhappy. "When the tram is particularly full in the afternoon, it's hotter than the air outside," says Lukas. He has also never noticed a cooling system when travelling by bus. Heeg, like the other interviewees, said that they can endure the heat if necessary and are simply happy if a train or bus comes at all.
