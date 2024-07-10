SWB air conditioning system How the Stadtwerke try to keep buses and trains cool

SWB owns 75 light rail vehicles. Alexandra and Lukas have not yet been able to get hold of an air-conditioned tram either. They only wanted to give their first names. "I often travel on the 16, and it's always extremely warm. At most, the windows are open so that fresh air can get through," says Alexandra. Lukas is a regular on the 66 and just as unhappy. "When the tram is particularly full in the afternoon, it's hotter than the air outside," says Lukas. He has also never noticed a cooling system when travelling by bus. Heeg, like the other interviewees, said that they can endure the heat if necessary and are simply happy if a train or bus comes at all.