Stadtwerke Bonn How the taxi buses work in Bad Godesberg

The bus stops on Seufertstraße are also of interest to Bürger Bund; in total, two of the five are located there. How many additional parking spaces could there be on Seufertstraße if the size of the stops were adapted to the taxi bus, the party wants to know. About five, says the administration. The stops would be about the size of a car parking space, plus some buffer for getting on and off. The administration points out that older people or people with disabilities would not be able to get on as easily if the stops were to become smaller. It should also be noted that stops should be designed in such a way that regular buses can stop there if the route is changed.