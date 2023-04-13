Stadtwerke Bonn How the taxi buses work in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · Where regular buses are not economically viable, the city of Bonn uses taxi buses. Politicians are taking a critical look at the service.
The bus doesn't come. Nothing unusual at first, but this one is ordered. It is 2.25 p.m., the sun is shining, the regular buses stop at the Rheinallee bus stop, open their doors with a hiss, let passengers get on and off before they continue their journey. Only the taxi bus is not in sight.
The taxi buses are a service offered by the public utility company and operate in the city as well as in other municipalities of the Rhein-Sieg district. They are not ordinary buses, but taxis. They take over trips when regular buses are not economical because not enough guests use them. The taxi buses also run according to a timetable and make specific stops. The usual VRS tariffs apply, tickets are available from the driver. If you want to take the taxi bus, you have to order it at least 30 minutes before you want to leave.
To test the service, the GA calls the hotline in the morning to book a ride on line T652 in Bad Godesberg. "Welcome to the taxibus centre," says a voice from the tape. Then an employee answers. It's supposed to go from Rheinallee to Kapellenweg, four stops, departure: 14:23, arrival: 14:29. And then at 14:31 straight back to Rheinallee. The employee makes a note of it and the journey is booked. Simple.
A few hours later, however, when the clock shows "14:23", there is no taxi to be seen at the Rheinallee stop. After five minutes: Call to the taxi-bus centre, again the voice from the tape, again an employee answers. "The driver is definitely on his way," she assures them. Are they at the right stop? It's hard to say, because there is no indication of the taxi bus on any of the stop signs. In addition to all kinds of routes, the 638 is also listed, which has been discontinued since the taxi bus was introduced. The woman on the phone thinks it's a good idea to wait there. All right, let's see what happens.
Bürger Bund takes a look at taxi buses
The Bürger Bund Bonn is also interested in the taxi buses and recently submitted a major question. The administration's answer shows that the taxi bus line T652 has been used a total of 230 times since the Stadtwerke introduced it in August 2019. This means that far fewer people have been transported than with the former bus route. According to SWB, in the years before the taxi bus was introduced, the former bus line had carried 2500 passengers per year at the stops now served by the T652 line. The citizen also asks about the savings made by the taxi bus and receives the answer that the "economic consideration of a single line" is not possible.
At the Rheinallee bus stop, ten minutes have passed without a taxi arriving. Instead, many other buses have come and gone, taking their passengers to Heiderhof, Meckenheim station or Mehlem. None of them goes to Kapellenweg. So at 2:45 p.m. it's time for the next call to the taxi-bus centre, tape again, then for a change an employee. He says, "Hold on, I'm checking."
After two minutes of music on hold, it's his turn again. A driver has already been there twice, he reports. You should wait at the kiosk, there must be one at the stop, another taxi is coming there now. The kiosk is right next to the bus stop. And a few minutes later a taxi does indeed stop at the bus stop. Is it the taxi bus? Yes, says the driver.
On the way, he says he was waiting at Kapellenweg, exactly at the other end of the route. No sooner has he finished speaking than he arrives at Kapellenweg and lets his guest get off. It is 3.01 pm. Half an hour later than actually scheduled in the timetable. They walk back along Seufertstraße towards the Rheinallee stop, where the journey began. After two minutes, the Telemannstraße stop comes into view, with line T652 on its sign, as on all the others except Rheinallee.
Back to Rheinallee
The bus stops on Seufertstraße are also of interest to Bürger Bund; in total, two of the five are located there. How many additional parking spaces could there be on Seufertstraße if the size of the stops were adapted to the taxi bus, the party wants to know. About five, says the administration. The stops would be about the size of a car parking space, plus some buffer for getting on and off. The administration points out that older people or people with disabilities would not be able to get on as easily if the stops were to become smaller. It should also be noted that stops should be designed in such a way that regular buses can stop there if the route is changed.
The route continues towards the starting point. Along fenced gardens, ponds splashing in front gardens and driveways guarded by stone lions. At 15.11, the Rheinallee stop is reached again. Now we need something sweet for our strained nerves. Fortunately, there is a kiosk here.
(Original text: Dennis Scherer; Translation: Mareike Graepel)