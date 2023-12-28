New Year's Eve fireworks How to keep things safe – and what’s allowed…

Ban on firecrackers

As the Bonn city council announces on its website, there will be no general ban on firecrackers in Bonn this year either. From a legal point of view, such a ban would only be imposed in the event of demonstrably dangerous situations or, for example, an increased number of injuries. In the opinion of the city administration and the police, the situation in Bonn does not justify such a ban. Even particulate matter or noise pollution would not provide a sufficient legal basis for such a ban.

This is what the chief physician says: Alcohol and firecrackers don't go together

Jesko Priewe is head physician at Marien-Hospital in Euskirchen, whose catchment area also includes parts of Swisttal and Rheinbach. The 49-year-old is also on call this New Year's Eve, along with six other colleagues. Three doctors are present at the hospital. However, the team can be expanded if necessary. If Priewe looks back over the past few years, an average of around ten patients with "typical New Year's Eve" injuries have been treated on New Year's Eve. "That hasn't increased dramatically," he says. There are simply no large gatherings of people in Euskirchen on New Year's Eve like in Bonn, for example. Most of the injuries treated were burns and cuts to the hands, but also blast trauma. In many cases, alcohol has impaired the ability to react. "Alcohol and fireworks don't go together," says Priewe. He doesn't set off fireworks himself in his private life. He donates the money he saves to social causes.