New Year's Eve fireworks How to keep things safe – and what’s allowed…
Region · For many people, New Year's Eve fireworks are part of the fun. To ensure that the fun doesn't end in hospital or the fire brigade having to intervene, GA asked experts.
Many people look forward to the fireworks on New Year's Eve, to the play of colours against the night sky. However, fireworks also cause injuries and fires time and again. GA asked experts how to handle fireworks safely
■ The fireworks expert: Oliver Gerstmeier is the spokesman for the fireworks manufacturer Weco in Eitorf, which is the market leader in Europe. The company, which employs 215 people, has been offering an online factory outlet since last year. Fireworks fans can order their surprise package online with just a few clicks and then collect it from the factory on 28 or 29 December. In 2022, Weco converted the traditional factory outlet in Eitorf to the online Click & Collect format. "Faster, more convenient and more customised," is how Gerstmeier sums up the new concept. "Gone are the long waits and queues in the hope of getting the products you have on your wish list for New Year's Eve."
According to Gerstmeier, due to the huge demand last year, the total number of parcels has been significantly increased. When ordering, interested parties can choose a free time slot so that the waiting time for parcel delivery is as short as possible for everyone.
Gerstmeier himself also launches a few rockets at his home in Niederkassel, of course. He advises other hobby fireworks enthusiasts to only buy authorised products from retailers. They can be recognised by the CE mark, a CE number and the BAM number. It goes without saying that all Weco products are authorised. Gerstmeier warns: "Illegal fireworks can cause serious injuries."
He also advises people to read the instructions carefully and to observe the safety distances recommended on the packaging. He adds: "You should avoid alcohol when setting off fireworks to ensure that you are alert and able to react." The firework should be placed horizontally on a stable, non-flammable surface, such as asphalt, to prevent it from tipping over. Fireworks that are lying on the ground or have not exploded should not be touched, as they could still be active.
Due to the pandemic, Weco was on the verge of insolvency. In order to survive, the company parted company with more than 200 employees and the Freiberg/Saxony site. The new concept, including online ordering, is running successfully. Following the launch last year, sales figures are rising. According to Gerstmeier, exact sales figures are not yet available. "We have consolidated. But we are no longer where we were before the pandemic. We need a few more stable years," he says.
■ The firefighter: Michael Zimmermann is head of the fire and disaster control department in the Ahrweiler district administration. Privately, he rarely sends firecrackers into the sky on New Year's Eve, "because as a firefighter, you have to be at the ready". However, he does enjoy the sight of other people's fireworks when they go off as normal. The experienced fireman agrees with Weco expert Gerstmeier: only use authorised and tested fireworks, make sure that the firework batteries or rockets are in a safe position, keep a sufficient distance from flammable objects, do not set off fireworks indoors or on balconies and terraces and do not re-ignite duds. Fireworks should be avoided especially in the vicinity of forests, undergrowth or hedges as well as old buildings with wooden structures, barns or sheds in close proximity to buildings.
Zimmermann speaks from experience, as he and his comrades from the Ahrweiler district have had to fight several fires caused by firecrackers in recent years. "Thank goodness they were still in the incipient phase, i.e. a hedge or individual objects on a balcony," he says. During his time as head of the Remagen fire brigade, there were an average of two to four operations per New Year's Eve. The fire brigades in the Rhein-Sieg district also had to be called out repeatedly on New Year's Eve. In Bornheim, firecrackers set fire to rubbish containers in 2020, causing damage to houses as a result. In Witterschlick, firecrackers landed in a hedge, which caught fire.
Zimmermann believes it makes sense to ban fireworks in certain areas for fire safety reasons. However, a ban must always be accompanied by controls, otherwise it would be useless. However, it can be assumed that this would be very labour-intensive.
■ The local authorities: Most towns and municipalities in the Rhein-Sieg district do not set up no-fire zones on New Year's Eve. "We don't have any areas where large crowds gather," says Markus Thüren, press spokesman for the town of Niederkassel.
The town of Lohmar prohibits the burning of pyrotechnic objects in the immediate vicinity of churches, retirement homes and particularly fire-sensitive buildings or facilities. In addition, the administration appeals - for ecological reasons - to avoid setting off firecrackers and fireworks so as not to harm people, animals and the environment. "We wish our citizens a safe start to 2024 and recommend that those who don't want to miss out on this New Year's Eve fun can enjoy the colourful flash of light with light and laser shows - without noise, fine dust and waste," says city spokeswoman Elke Lammerich-Schnackertz.
The first councillor of the town of Meckenheim, Hans-Dieter Wirtz, explains: "Meckenheim has no such central locations where problematic situations could be expected due to large gatherings of people. We therefore do not see the need for a localised ban to avert danger." Irrespective of this, the administration has not received any information from politicians or the public that would make this an issue.
At the turn of the year 2022/2023, the city of Siegburg continued the ban on fireworks in the city centre imposed by the state legislature during the pandemic. "To ensure that Siegburg residents can also enjoy the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations safely in the city centre, the regulation will be maintained," says city spokesman Björn Langer. Category F2 pyrotechnics are prohibited on the Michaelsberg above the lower circular path, on Mühlentorplatz, the market square and at the Goldene Ecke, Europaplatz, Neue Poststraße and An der Stadtmauer.
(Original text: Hans-Peter Fuss; Translation: Mareike Graepel)