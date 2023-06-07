After burglary in Röttgen Hundreds of pairs of glasses stolen – again!
Holzlar · Only a few days ago, Marion Himmrich had to cope with the break-in at her optician's shop in Röttgen. Now unknown perpetrators have struck at the branch in Beuel-Holzlar and stolen 800 pairs of brand-name glasses.
Only a few days ago, Marion Himmrich had to cope with the burglary of her optician's shop in Röttgen. Now unknown perpetrators have struck at the Optik Himmrich branch in Beuel-Holzlar. The police cannot give an exact time of the crime. Investigators have put on record that the thieves broke into the shop on Paul-Langen-Straße between Saturday, 3 June, after closing time, i.e. after 1 pm, and Monday, 5 June, before 9 am. An employee made the discovery that there was not a single pair of glasses left in the displays. According to the police, the loot consisted of about 800 brand-name glasses. Only a handful of frames were left behind by the perpetrators. But - unlike in Röttgen a week ago - they did not steal any expensive measuring instruments. Nevertheless, manager Marion Himmrich estimates the damage caused by the thieves at around 45,000 Euro.
Based on the evidence, the police have come to the conclusion that the burglars gained access to the shop and the adjoining rooms by forcibly opening the entrance door. Apparently, they would have specifically searched for possible stolen goods. The police are also investigating whether there is a connection between the two burglaries. Marion Himmrich has the impression that the thieves were in a greater hurry in Holzlar than in Röttgen. There, apart from the door, hardly anything had been violently damaged. In Holzlar, the rooms seem to have been ransacked more.
The shock is deep
The 56-year-old is still shocked. "Even the first time it was bad." So soon after, the second break-in. "You can't get down from the excitement." She made an important decision, she says: "From now on, the property protection will monitor the seven branches in total." She can't imagine that the burglars are specifically targeting the family business. But she doesn't need more bad news. She also says it gives the staff at the locations a safer feeling that they are not standing in front of an empty shop in the morning.
One problem is that the shelves in Röttgen could be restocked immediately from the store's own warehouse after the burglary. In Holzlar, it will take a day or two, he says. "I immediately ordered from the companies." The branch is open as normal so customers can pick up their orders.
What do the thieves do with the stolen goods? Marion Himmrich can imagine that the brand-name glasses are immediately taken away from Germany. And possibly sold on the block abroad. Offering the glasses individually over the Internet is actually too costly. There is one thing that everyone can see that there is something wrong with the expensive glasses. The thieves have left behind cases and certificates. "Of course, all the big brands have them," explains the optician.
Witnesses wanted
After securing the evidence, the responsible criminal investigation department 13 has taken over the further investigation of the case. Witnesses who may have made observations in connection with the burglary are asked to contact the police at ☎ 0228/150.