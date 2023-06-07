After burglary in Röttgen Hundreds of pairs of glasses stolen – again!

Only a few days ago, Marion Himmrich had to cope with the burglary of her optician's shop in Röttgen. Now unknown perpetrators have struck at the Optik Himmrich branch in Beuel-Holzlar. The police cannot give an exact time of the crime. Investigators have put on record that the thieves broke into the shop on Paul-Langen-Straße between Saturday, 3 June, after closing time, i.e. after 1 pm, and Monday, 5 June, before 9 am. An employee made the discovery that there was not a single pair of glasses left in the displays. According to the police, the loot consisted of about 800 brand-name glasses. Only a handful of frames were left behind by the perpetrators. But - unlike in Röttgen a week ago - they did not steal any expensive measuring instruments. Nevertheless, manager Marion Himmrich estimates the damage caused by the thieves at around 45,000 Euro.