Independent Bonn International School : Hybrid Open Day to offer families insights, in-person and virtually

The Independent Bonn International School is for children aged three to 13 and the language of instruction is English. Foto: I.B.I.S.

Bonn On Tuesday, February 22, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. the Independent Bonn International School opens its doors to interested families, both in-person and virtually, with teachers and admission staff leading tours for visitors.

Families will be able to explore the school, observe teaching and learning taking place in classrooms and be personally welcomed by the headteacher, Mr Philip Wharton.

I.B.I.S. prides itself on small class sizes, a friendly atmosphere and an international environment, one which is suited to both local and international families. The school is for children aged three to 13 and the language of instruction is English, but as the school is also an accredited Ersatzschule, all students are fully prepared for entry to the German system of education too.

Of the Open Day, Mr Wharton said: “This in-week hybrid Open Day is designed to allow families to visit on a school day. By allowing visitors to choose how they attend, we hope to open the school up online for those who can’t make it on the day, and to welcome families deciding to visit in-person. Via Zoom, it really couldn’t be easier, and families who attend virtually will have almost the same experience, with the same guided tours, as those who attend in person.“

He added: “It’s the perfect chance to see our classrooms and to find out what makes the school a special place for children to begin their first steps in education.”

INFO:

All current hygiene guidance will be followed.