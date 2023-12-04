Operator of the "Kichererbse" in Bonn "I'd never want to work in an upmarket restaurant"

None of his children want to go into the catering business. But that doesn't bother him. He proudly tells us that his eldest daughter will soon be graduating from high school and wants to become a lawyer. He doesn't want his children to have to work as hard as he does. "When I first opened, people kept telling me I would be working in a urinal. I remodelled the shop on my own and now business is going well here and we are very happy. And that despite the difficult location. The subway is considered one of the most unsafe places in Bonn. "According to a Google review, as long as we're open, it's safe to walk through here. When we're closed, it's better to take a roundabout route," explains Paimann. But he still can't imagine a different life. "I would never work in an upmarket restaurant. This is our family business. It wouldn't work without my wife and myself, because people know us." This is probably the reason why the takeaway in an inconspicuous subway has become such an iconic institution in Bonn.